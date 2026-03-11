Switzerland Bus Fire: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Kerzers, At Least Six Dead And Five Injured, Chilling Video Emerges | WATCH

At least six people have died, and five others were injured after a bus caught fire in Kerzers (Chiètres) in the Fribourg canton of western Switzerland on Tuesday evening. Police confirmed the casualties as emergency services rushed to the scene in the town centre following the dramatic blaze that unfolded around 6:25 p.m. local time.

Tragic Fire On Board A Bus In Kerzers

Local authorities said a Postbus, a public coach used for regional transport, suddenly burst into flames in the central area of Kerzers, igniting panic and chaos on the street. Firefighters, police, and paramedics responded swiftly, but several passengers on board were unable to escape the inferno before it engulfed the vehicle.

Videos and eyewitness accounts circulating online show the bus fully ablaze with towering flames and thick smoke rising into the early evening sky as bystanders looked on before emergency teams arrived.

JUST IN – Man sets himself and bus on fire in Kerzers, Switzerland outside of Bern. Multiple fatalities reported. Motive unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/tWd94QJYnZ — Confidential Post (@TheCPostNews) March 10, 2026

Possible Cause And Ongoing Investigation

Initial reports from eyewitnesses and local media suggest that a man may have set himself on fire inside the bus, pouring petrol over himself before igniting the blaze. A video shared with Swiss news outlets captured a witness describing the man’s actions, although the cantonal police have not yet officially confirmed this account and have urged caution while the investigation continues.

Police and rescue officials have cordoned off the area and asked residents to stay clear while investigators and first responders work. A formal inquiry into the cause of the fire is underway, and authorities say it is too early to determine exactly what sparked the blaze.

Casualties And Emergency Response

Of the five injured, several were reported in serious or critical condition, and at least one person was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the region. Medical teams and ambulances remained on site treating the wounded well into the night, according to police updates.

The Fribourg cantonal police have confirmed the death toll and injuries but have not yet released the names of the victims pending notification of relatives. A police hotline has been set up for family members seeking information about those affected.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz