LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

In US mayoral elections, Democrats secured big wins in several significant races, which indicates voter dissatisfaction with Republicans, more specifically due to economic challenges and the potential government shutdown. Donald Trump admitted to losses, citing the lack of his name on the ballot and the threat of a government shutdown as factors of the Republicans' poor showing.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 5, 2025 09:38:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

With a grand display of force to the Democratic Party, the Mayoral elections in major states gave a resounding victory that is being interpreted as a blowback against the Republican foundation and the leadership of Donald Trump. 

Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Trump himself posted on Truth Social that ‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT.’ the two reasons why Republicans lost elections tonight. The message reiterates the view that Republicans cannot use the Trump brand to their advantage this time and was crippled by broader issues of government shutdowns and financial instability. One outstanding observation during the vote on Tuesday was the level of Democratic sweep throughout urban areas in such states as Virginia, New Jersey, and New York. Problems of affordability, housing and economic security, which the voters were particularly keen on this cycle, are credited with the electoral momentum. The coverage further points out that Democrats have effectively been able to frame a narrative that resonated with the immediate concerns of the voters and thus, they have an upper hand over the Republicans whose message seemed not to be centered on the day to day economic anxieties of the voters.

Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Meanwhile, the analysis of Trump regarding the shutdown as being one of the central factors can be seen as a manifestation of the general voter dissatisfaction with the state of the federal government and the partisan stalemate. As a government shutdown spectre loomed in Washington, the message would have reached through to the voters who are worried about the distortions of government services and economic danger. The extent to which this interpretation can be considered the full explanation of the Democratic wave is yet to be realized, however, the outcome of this very night makes it evident that republicans still have a long way to go to recover momentum unless they readjust their message and their approach before the next major election period.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Donald Trump RespondsDonald Trump Zohran MamdaniDonald Trump Zohran Mamdani winhome-hero-pos-4new york electionnew york mayornew york timenyc mayorzohran

RELATED News

Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Meet Virginia’s First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Making History In American Politics

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York

Detroit Elects Mary Sheffield As First Woman Mayor In Landmark Win

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

LATEST NEWS

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia’s First Woman Governor, Democrats Celebrate

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Meet Zohran Mamdani: His Family, Net Worth, And Story Behind New York Mayoral Election Frontrunner

Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

Will Israelis Leave New York If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race? All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Key Records And Milestones Of India’s Run Machine

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election
‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election
‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election
‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

QUICK LINKS