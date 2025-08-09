LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression

This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees attributed this sharp rise to the Taliban's systematic repression of women's rights since retaking power in 2021.

Germany sees sharp rise in Afghan women asylum seekers
Germany sees sharp rise in Afghan women asylum seekers

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 9, 2025 15:53:47 IST

Germany has reported a sharp increase in asylum applications from Afghan women, driven by worsening conditions under Taliban rule and recent European Union rulings recognizing gender-based persecution, Khaama Press reported.

According to Der Spiegel, more than 3,000 Afghan women applied for asylum in Germany in July 2025 alone, more than double the number from the previous month. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 9,593 women have sought refuge in the country, Khaama Press added.

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees attributed this sharp rise to the Taliban’s systematic repression of women’s rights since retaking power in 2021. Women have been excluded from education, employment, and public life in what experts describe as a coordinated erasure of their civil liberties, Khaama Press reported.

A major contributing factor to the increase in asylum claims was a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice in late 2024. The court declared that “women in Afghanistan are generally subject to political persecution,” making them eligible for asylum under EU law.

Following the ruling, Germany’s immigration authority acknowledged that the legal pathway for Afghan women seeking protection has become significantly stronger, increasing their chances of receiving refugee status, Khaama Press said.

Last year, the EU’s top court also stated that Afghanistan’s nationality and gender alone can constitute sufficient grounds for granting asylum. This important precedent has reshaped refugee assessments across member states.

As the Taliban continues its gender-based repression, women of Afghanistan are increasingly turning to countries like Germany for safety and basic human rights, experts warn. They added that without coordinated international support and policy reforms, host nations may struggle to accommodate the growing number of vulnerable women fleeing persecution in Afghanistan.

In response to these challenges, the Prime Minister of Germany’s Bavaria state has once again emphasized the deportation of foreign criminals, including nationals from Afghanistan and Syria, as Germany pushes forward with a tougher migration stance, Tolo News reported.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soder stated that Germany has reformed its immigration policy, sending a clear message that all criminals and human traffickers will face quicker arrest and deportation in Bavaria than in other parts of the country.

“Law and order prevail in Bavaria. Foreign criminals must be decisively deported–even to Afghanistan and Syria. Overall, we have brought a shift in migration policy. The principle is: more people should be deported, and fewer should be accepted,” Soder said.

Tolo News reported that the remarks come amid growing concerns among Afghan nationals living in Germany, who claim the federal government has tightened its stance toward foreign nationals–particularly Afghans–by delegating more authority to state governments in deporting individuals considered criminal offenders under German law.

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said: “Germany has recently imposed stricter restrictions on refugees involved in criminal activities. These countries have reinforced their borders and imposed severe limitations.”

Refugee rights activist Alireza Karimi also weighed in, stating that Soder’s remarks reflect a harsh treatment of refugees in Germany. “Insisting on the deportation of Syrian and Afghan refugees indicates a significant legal shift in German state policy,” he said.

Germany’s renewed deportation push follows its latest action on July 17, when the country deported 81 Afghans to Kabul–marking the second such deportation this solar year, according to Tolo News.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Germany Suspends Arms Exports to Israel Over Gaza City Offensive Plan

Tags: afghanistangermany

RELATED News

Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?