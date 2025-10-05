This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump reportedly does not like it when his wife Melania and son Barron speak in Slovenian, according to a family expert. Mary Jordan, who wrote Melania’s biography ‘The Art of Her Deal’, said Trump becomes annoyed when he cannot understand their conversations.

“There’s a unit within the family unit, and it’s Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian,” Jordan told CBS News.

While Trump focuses exclusively on English, his family is quite multilingual. Barron spent time with his Slovenian grandparents and enjoyed meals prepared by his late grandmother, Amalija Knavs. His mother, Melania, has supported him in learning both English and Slovenian. In a 2016 interview with People, she said she often encouraged Barron to speak with his grandmother in Slovenian.

Melania herself speaks several languages, including English, Italian, French, and German. She has spoken about the benefits of multilingualism, saying, “My opinion is that the more languages you speak, the better it is, but when you come to America, you speak English.”

Other members of the Trump family are also multilingual. Trump’s first wife, Ivana, is fluent in five languages, including French and Czech. Their son, Donald Trump Jr, can speak Czech and French, while daughter Ivanka knows French and some Czech. Eric Trump also speaks French, and Arabela, Ivanka’s daughter, is learning Mandarin.

Barron is believed to be skilled in multiple languages. A resurfaced video from a Larry King Live appearance last year showed him speaking with a Slovenian accent, saying, “Hi, Larry. I like my suitcase,” while running through his father’s office. In another clip, he asked Melania, “I have to go to school now?” to which she replied, “Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school.”

