Home > World > Traders Unity Action Committee spokesman slams Interior Minister for 'insulting' 22 lakh people of PoGB

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:05:08 IST

PoGB [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) Traders Unity Action Committee (TUAC) has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Pakistan’s Interior Minister, with its spokesman Abbas Mir accusing the minister of insulting over 22 lakh residents of the PoGB region.

Mir described the minister’s statement as “irresponsible, disappointing, and misleading,” and warned the federal government that strong action would be taken if their demands are not met by Friday.

Mir recounted a series of unfulfilled promises made by government officials regarding the long-standing demands of the region’s traders and residents. He recalled that during a seven-day protest in Gulmit, Nagar, Interior Minister himself had acknowledged that every demand presented by the Trade Union Action Committee was “genuine and legitimate,” yet claimed he had no authority to implement them, calling it “a matter of loyalty.” Mir said, “Even though we understand that you are right, we can’t do anything,” was the minister’s response at the time.

Following these interactions, TUAC representatives approached the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), who also confirmed the legitimacy of their demands and gave assurances of resolution within 15 days. However, Mir said, “Within 15 days, this issue was not resolved,” adding that despite direct involvement of the Chief Minister and Disaster Management Minister Muhammad Ali Qaid, the situation remained unchanged.

Frustrated by delays, the committee launched a movement on July 21, but Mir alleged that successive committees formed at both federal and regional levels failed to resolve their grievances. “Those recommendations of the Supreme Council of Gilgit and the Cabinet were neither discussed in the Apex Committee nor sent to the federal government,” Mir said, condemning the Interior Minister’s admission that the recommendations had not been forwarded to Islamabad.

Mir declared that the government has until Friday to act, after which TUAC and the Supreme Council of Gilgit-Baltistan will announce “Plan C,” escalating their movement. “After that, whatever situation arises, the Wafaaq government will be dependent on the administration and the provincial government,” he warned.

Mir also criticised the minister for claiming that “mafias” controlled the region’s ports but failing to name them. He accused authorities of barring local traders and workers from entering the port without legal justification, questioning, “What kind of law is this? Under which law is all this happening?”

The TUAC spokesman emphasised that protests in Gilgit-Baltistan were driven by popular sentiment, rather than anti-state agendas. “There is no interstate talk here. It is a mob… thousands of people come. They have their own opinions,” he said. “If any member of the Trade and Commerce Action Committee gives an anti-state statement, we will reject it. People here love their country more than you.”

Mir urged the federal and provincial governments to abandon “malicious intentions” and ensure the delivery of legal and constitutional rights to the people of PoGB, thereby promoting peace and stability in the region. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: abbas-mirinsultpakistanpogbtuac-spokesman

