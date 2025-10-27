LIVE TV
Travel Alert: US Announces New Entry, Exit Rules For Foreigners, Green Card Holders, What You Need To Know

Travel Alert: US Announces New Entry, Exit Rules For Foreigners, Green Card Holders, What You Need To Know

According to the new regulation, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will collect photographs and other biometric data, such as facial scans, from nearly all non-citizens at land, air, and sea ports of entry.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 19:48:25 IST

Travel Alert: US Announces New Entry, Exit Rules For Foreigners, Green Card Holders, What You Need To Know

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new border rules that will require all non-US citizens, including Green Card holders, to be photographed when entering and leaving the country. The policy, aimed at improving national security and preventing identity fraud, will take effect on December 26, 2025.

According to the new regulation, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will collect photographs and other biometric data, such as facial scans, from nearly all non-citizens at land, air, and sea ports of entry. The rule also removes previous age exemptions, meaning travellers under 14 and over 79 years old will now be included in the biometric data collection process.

While CBP already uses facial recognition to verify passengers on most international flights, this new rule will make it mandatory across all US borders. Officials say the move will help detect fake travel documents, track visa overstays, and strengthen border control. A 2023 Congressional Research Service report estimated that visa overstays accounted for around 42% of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US.

The system, first proposed in 1996 by Congress as part of an automated entry-exit law, has never been fully implemented. CBP now estimates that a complete biometric entry-exit system could be operational at all major airports and seaports within three to five years. The agency will create a database of traveller images combining passport photos, travel document scans, and pictures captured at entry and exit points to verify identities in real time.

The announcement is in line with the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement priorities, including increased surveillance and tighter controls at the US-Mexico border.

However, the expansion has sparked privacy and fairness concerns. A 2024 report by the US Commission on Civil Rights found that facial recognition systems often show higher error rates when identifying Black individuals and other minorities.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:48 PM IST
