Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Home > World > Trump And Turkish President Erdogan Tried To Facilitate Secret Meeting Between US And Iran Prior To Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites: Report

Trump And Turkish President Erdogan Tried To Facilitate Secret Meeting Between US And Iran Prior To Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites: Report

A secret US-Iran meet, proposed by Erdogan and approved by Trump, was derailed after Iran’s Supreme Leader went into hiding fearing assassination. Days later, the US launched 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' bombing key Iranian nuclear sites with 125 aircraft.

Trump and Turkish President Erdogan
Trump and Turkish President Erdogan

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 21:27:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

According to a report that is making the rounds, US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan, through backdoor diplomacy, made attempts to facilitate a high-level meeting between US and Iranian officials in Istanbul before America bombed Iranian nuclear sites. 

The backchannel plan began with a phone call from Erdogan to Trump when the US President was in Canada for the G7 summit. Erdogan proposed hosting the meeting in Istanbul the very next day. Trump agreed and offered to send Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff, the White House envoy, even saying he would attend himself if needed, to help strike a deal. 

The aim of pushing this meeting was to diffuse tensions in the Middle East through diplomacy.     

However, as per a report published in Axios, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei couldn’t be reached for approval for the meeting as he was reportedly hiding due to fears of assassination by Israel. “Iran should have signed the deal. I told them to sign.

What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,” Trump later posted on Truth Social.     

After two days Pentagon confirmed a major US airstrike targeting Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. Codenamed ‘Operation Midnight Hammer” involved 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers.

Tags: donald trumplatest world newsturkish president erdogan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?