Home > World > Trump Spells His Own Name Wrong On Truth Social, Internet Reacts Swiftly

Trump Spells His Own Name Wrong On Truth Social, Internet Reacts Swiftly

Donald Trump accidentally misspelled his own name as "Donakd J. Trump" in a Truth Social post praising U.S. pilots involved in Iran strikes. Though quickly deleted, the typo went viral, drawing widespread mockery and comparisons to his past blunders like “covfefe” and “Melanie.”

US President Donald Trump Spells his own name wrong on Truth Social Post
US President Donald Trump Spells his own name wrong on Truth Social Post

Last Updated: June 23, 2025 21:57:26 IST

President Donald Trump mistakenly signed a Truth Social post “Donakd J. Trump, President of the United States” in which he was thanking pilots participating in an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The typo—replacing the “L” with a “K”—was caught immediately, deleted, and changed, although screenshots already went viral on the internet.

This common trend of typos reflects previous blunders such as “covfefe” in 2017 and misspelling his wife as “Melanie” rather than Melania.

Watchers opined that such errors in high-stakes announcements—such as military strikes—are indications of a lack of attention to detail in sensitive messages.

“DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

Someone else said: “Dumb a** can’t even spell his own name but has access to the nuclear codes.”



One person pointed out: “Typos aside, when did it become normal to live stream operation details?”



