Turkish Authorities Detain Istanbul District Mayor Amid Crackdown on Opposition

Turkish authorities on Friday arrested Inan Guney, mayor of Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, along with about 40 other officials as part of an investigation into alleged corruption, The Associated Press reported, citing the state-run Anadolu Agency. Guney’s bodyguard, advisor and other aides were also taken into custody, as reported by the Birgun newspaper.

Opposition Under Pressure

Reports suggest Beyoglu is controlled by Turkey’s main opposition group – the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The latest wave of arrests follows the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu earlier this year. Imamoglu, a popular opposition leader and the CHP candidate for the 2028 presidential election — widely seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strongest political rival — was arrested in March over charges of corruption.

‘Politically Motivated Efforts to Weaken the Opposition’

Government critics have voiced concerns saying the recent string of legal actions are politically motivated efforts to weaken the opposition. However, the Erdogan government has insisted that the country’s judiciary operates independently and is not influenced by any political interference.

Since 2019, the party appears to have taken control of Istanbul and several major Turkish cities, expanding its influence further in last year’s municipal polls. Imamoglu’s arrest had sparked some of the largest protests Turkey has seen in over a decade, with demonstrators warning of democratic backsliding.

Protests Intensify as Demonstrators Clash With Police

Following Imamoglu’s jailing, Turkey witnessed consecutive nights of widespread protests, with over 340 people detained during the third day alone, the BBC reported. Thousands gathered in Istanbul and other Turkish cities, clashing with police who reportedly used rubber bullets along with pepper spray to disperse demonstrators. The government subsequently imposed a ban on public gatherings in key cities to curtail unrest.

Erdogan Says His Govt Won’t ‘Surrender’ to ‘Street Terror’

Condemning the widespread protests in a speech, Erdogan had said at the time that his government would not “surrender” to vandalism or “street terror”.

Imamoglu’s re-election as Istanbul’s mayor in 2023 dealt a major blow to Erdogan, who once held the same office, and has ruled the country for 22 years in roles of prime minister and president.

He can not run for office again in 2028 due to term limits unless the constitution is amended.