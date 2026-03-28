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Home > World News > UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

UAE Weather Today: UAE authorities have announced that the recent spell of unstable weather across the country has officially come to an end, with conditions now expected to gradually return to normal.

UAE Weather Today on March 24. Representative Image
UAE Weather Today on March 24. Representative Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 28, 2026 14:17:25 IST

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UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

UAE Weather Today: UAE authorities have announced that the recent spell of unstable weather across the country has officially come to an end, with conditions now expected to gradually return to normal. 

The update followed a meeting of the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Conditions, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). 

During the review, officials examined the latest NCM weather report, which confirmed that the severe weather system had cleared across multiple parts of the UAE. The reports also noted that weather reports have now stabilised after several days of heavy rain and flooding. 

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UAE Weather Report on March 28

The UAE was expected to experience another spell of unstable weather beginning Saturday, marked by a drop in temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. Rain is forecast to make a comeback by mid-week and may persist into the first days of April with gusty winds and rough sea conditions in certain areas.

Saturday: Humid inland mornings, partly cloudy, cooler temperatures, NW winds 15–25 km/h (up to 40 km/h), seas rough.

Sunday: Fair to partly cloudy, occasional dust, similar winds; seas moderate to rough.

Monday: Partly cloudy, clouds over western areas at night, winds similar; seas moderate to rough.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, scattered light to moderate rain, slightly warmer, SE–NE winds 10–25 km/h (up to 35 km/h); seas slight to moderate.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, rain continues with heavier showers in north/east, temperatures drop in west, winds moderate to strong (up to 45 km/h); seas rough to very rough in Arabian Gulf.

Dubai Weather Today 

Dubai experienced changes in the weather from March 23 to March 27. Dubai RTA showed how authorities worked around the clock to manage traffic, ensure public safety, and clear waterlogging across the city. 



Multiple specialized teams and equipment have been deployed in multiple locations to ensure rapid response nd maintain safe mobility throughout the city amid the ongoing weather fluctuations. 

Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast 

Abu Dhabi is currently experiencing sunny conditions with temperatures of 22 degre celsius, though it “feels like” 25 degrees Celsius due to 55% humidity. Winds are coming from the northwest at 15 mph. 

While the weather is stable today, authorities have noted a period of unsettled weather across the UAE. Rain and potential thunderstorms are forecast to return mid-week, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

Also Read: Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund 

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UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 28: Authorities Confirm Rain, Thunderstorms Conditions Ended; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

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