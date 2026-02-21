LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine Hits Key Russian Military Industrial Site, Damage And Injuries Reported– What’s Behind Votkinsk Strike?

Ukraine Hits Key Russian Military Industrial Site, Damage And Injuries Reported– What’s Behind Votkinsk Strike?

Ukraine hits Russian missile plant in Votkinsk, Udmurtia, causing fire and injuries; also strikes Samara gas plant, Kyiv says.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 21, 2026 21:47:58 IST

Ukraine struck a Russian plant producing ballistic missiles in a remote part of the Udmurtia region, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Saturday.

The facility in Votkinsk, located east of Moscow and roughly 1,400 km (800 miles) from Ukraine, manufactures Russian missiles including the short-range Iskander and intercontinental Topol-M.

According to a statement on Telegram, Ukrainian forces used domestically made ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles in the attack, which caused a fire at the site.

Alexander Brechalov, the governor of the Udmurtia region in Russia, had earlier said a site there had beenattacked overnight with drones.

“There has been damage and injuries as a result,” Brechalov said in a video posted on the Telegram app. He provided no other details.

The airport in Udmurtia’s main city, Izhevsk, and those in cities in nearby regions suspended operations, the civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said.

The unofficial Russian Telegram channel SHOT, which often quotes contacts in the security services, said residents in Votkinsk reported hearing at least three explosions and the humming of drones.

Russia uses its ballistic missiles to reinforce its drone attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, knocking out electricity and heating supplies for millions across Ukraine during the cold winter months.

Ukraine is increasingly targeting military and energy infrastructure deep inside Russia. Kyiv says that hitting the weapons producers and the energy system that fuels Russia’s military is the best way to gain leverage over its bigger enemy as the war enters its fifth year next week.

The Ukrainian military said it also hit a gas processing plant in the Russian Samara region. Russian officials in the Samara region issued no report of such an attack.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 9:47 PM IST
Ukraine Hits Key Russian Military Industrial Site, Damage And Injuries Reported– What’s Behind Votkinsk Strike?

