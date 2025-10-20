UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

(Adds more context in paragraphs 2 and 4, comment from president on his choice of prime minister in paragraph 3) ANTANANARIVO, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Madagascar's coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who seized power this month, named businessman and consultant Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the island nation's new prime minister on Monday. Randrianirina was sworn in as president on Friday, days after taking control in the wake of youth-led protests that forced out his predecessor. Explaining his choice of Rajaonarivelo as prime minister, the president cited his experience and "connections with the international organizations that work with us". Ex-leader Andry Rajoelina, whom lawmakers impeached after he fled abroad last weekend, has condemned the army takeover and refused to step down while in exile, despite defections in the security forces and the High Constitutional Court ratifying the takeover within hours of it happening. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning)

