LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 20:58:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

(Adds more context in paragraphs 2 and 4, comment from president on his choice of prime minister in paragraph 3) ANTANANARIVO, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Madagascar's coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who seized power this month, named businessman and consultant Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the island nation's new prime minister on Monday. Randrianirina was sworn in as president on Friday, days after taking control in the wake of youth-led protests that forced out his predecessor. Explaining his choice of Rajaonarivelo as prime minister, the president cited his experience and "connections with the international organizations that work with us". Ex-leader Andry Rajoelina, whom lawmakers impeached after he fled abroad last weekend, has condemned the army takeover and refused to step down while in exile, despite defections in the security forces and the High Constitutional Court ratifying the takeover within hours of it happening. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 8:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Kenvue urges US FDA to deny request for Tylenol's autism warning

Update today's Daybook

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Ends Buyback Program For €2 Bln

BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics Enters Equity Distribution Agreement With Maxim Group

Brazil's bar, restaurant sales fall amid beverage poisoning cases, survey finds

LATEST NEWS

'A complete mystery': What is stuttering and why haven't we cured it?

Exclusive-Instagram shows more ‘eating disorder adjacent’ content to vulnerable teens, internal Meta research shows

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

Green energy firm DeepGreenX pulls plug on direct listing amid ongoing shutdown

Comedy King Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Bollywood Actor’s Cause Of Death, Iconic Roles & More

Brazil's bar, restaurant sales fall amid beverage poisoning cases, survey finds

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

BRIEF-BNP Paribas held 5.39% in Generali as of October 10, filing shows

Dollar wavers with politics, credit risks and trade tensions in focus

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister
UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister
UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister
UPDATE 1-Madagascar coup leader names businessman as new prime minister
QUICK LINKS