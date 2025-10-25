UPDATE 1-Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

(Adds context in paragraph 3, comments from Brazil's president Lula in paragraphs 4-5) ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 24 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would consider reducing tariffs on Brazil, under the right circumstances. Trump was speaking on Air Force One heading to Malaysia for a regional summit. Trump increased tariffs on U.S. imports of most Brazilian goods to 50% from 10% in early August, linking the move to what he called a "witch hunt" against the South American country's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Brazil's current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, said he was optimistic a deal with Trump would be reached. "It all depends on the conversation, I work with the optimism that we can find a solution," Lula told journalists. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Martin Petty and Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Stanway and Deepa Babington)

