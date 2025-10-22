LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 19:46:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

(Updates shares in paragraph 1 at market open, adds stock moves of competitors in paragraph 5) By Akriti Shah and Jaspreet Singh Oct 22 (Reuters) – Shares of Texas Instruments fell 6% on Wednesday, after the chipmaker's downbeat fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook deepened worries over a drawn-out recovery in the analog chip market as tariff uncertainty plagues the wider industry. The overall rebound has been dampened by an uncertain economy and customer caution, especially due to a "wait-and-see" approach on new factory and capital expenditure investments in the industrial sector. Unresolved regulatory and tariff rules are driving customer hesitancy, even as TI reduced some of its business exposure to the Trump administration's levies through trade deals. The company has pledged more than $60 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint. "We expect the rest of the Analog group to see similar softness," brokerage Jefferies said. Shares of On Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors and Analog Devices were down 2% to 3% in morning trading. At least 16 brokerages have cut their price targets on the stock after the results. TI is set to lose around $10 billion from its market value if losses hold. TI forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be $4.4 billion and earnings per share to be $1.26, both well below analysts' estimates. In the third quarter, its gross profit margin declined by 50 basis points sequentially. Analysts at Charter Equity Research said they expected customer demand to reduce TI's excess inventory and factory idle capacity by now. Instead, profit margins could remain low for several more quarters, worsened by potential tariffs or China's trade actions. President Donald Trump said in August the U.S. would impose a tariff of about 100% on imports of semiconductors but offered an exemption to companies that are manufacturing in the country or have committed to do so. But this was not a formal tariff announcement. The stock has fallen nearly 4% so far this year, giving it a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, compared with 26.24 for rival Analog Devices. (Reporting by Akriti Shah and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 7:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

BRIEF-Sentia Says Contract Award For Hent Cancelled

BRIEF-Bank Of Sharjah Q3 Profit 166.5 Million Dirhams

BRIEF-Peregrine Energy Solutions Secures $130 Million in New Capital to Advance U.S. Battery Storage Portfolio

LATEST NEWS

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

Ford recalls 1.4 million US vehicles over faulty rear-view cameras

Netflix slumps, as investors start to question its lofty valuation

Rules-based trading system at risk of derailment, says UN chief

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir Blamed Sarfaraz Khan For Leaking Dressing Room Info

Analysis-Novo's board bust-up to sharpen drugmaker's focus on US consumers

Kakinada DSP Promises Swift Arrest in Tuni Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case, Warns Against Political Linking and Circulation of Victim’s Videos

UK regulator sues crypto exchange HTX over unlawful promotions

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump
UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump
UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump
UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump
QUICK LINKS