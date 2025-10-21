UPDATE 2-Trump begins demolition to prepare for White House ballroom

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 22:54:16 IST

* Trump making defining change to White House complex * East Wing built in 1942 houses first lady's offices * President vows to respect existing landmark (In story from Monday, adds line in paragraph 5 about lack of clarity around demolition) By Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Demolition crews were tearing down part of the White House's storied East Wing on Monday to begin building President Donald Trump's ballroom, a project he had said would not interfere with the existing landmark. Large construction equipment was seen picking apart the facade of the building, a part of the White House complex that has housed the first lady's offices, a theater and a visitor's entrance that welcomes foreign dignitaries. The ballroom project is expected to cost upwards of $250 million, which Trump said in July would be paid by himself and donors. "It will be beautiful," Trump said at the time. "It won't interfere with the current building. It won't be – it will be near it, but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of. It's my favorite." It was unclear why the demolition to the East Wing's walls was occurring despite Trump's promise to not touch the existing building. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Trump announced on Monday that ground had been broken on the project after images of the demolition began circulating in news reports. "Right behind us, we're building a ballroom," Trump told visiting college baseball athletes from Louisiana State University in the nearby White House residence's East Room. "I didn't know I'd be standing here right now 'cause right on the other side you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically." Future parties are set to start with cocktails in the East Room before guests are beckoned into what Trump has said will be the "finest" ballroom in the country, with views of the Washington Monument and room for 999 people. "Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!" he said later on Truth Social. Trump, who was a real estate developer before launching his political career, has made extensive cosmetic changes to the White House, hand-picking gold ornamentation for the Oval Office and redoing the Rose Garden in the style of his golf clubs. He has also taken an interest in the capital city of Washington and surrounding area, proposing an Arc de Triomphe-style monument to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The current East Wing was erected in 1942, during Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration and amid World War Two, over a bunker built for the president's use in case of emergency. But the complex sometimes strains to hold the number of employees, visitors and guests of the president who wish to attend its events. Several White House state dinners, for instance, have been hosted in a tent erected on the South Lawn. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Rosalba O'Brien)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
