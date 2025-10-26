LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 02:37:26 IST

UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris SG 9 6 2 1 19 8 20 2 Lens 9 6 1 2 14 8 19 ………………………………… 3 Marseille 9 6 0 3 22 9 18 ………………………………… 4 Monaco 9 5 2 2 18 13 17 ………………………………… 5 Strasbourg 8 5 1 2 17 10 16 6 Lyon 8 5 0 3 11 8 15 ………………………………… 7 Lille 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 8 Toulouse 9 4 1 4 15 13 13 9 Rennes 8 2 5 1 11 12 11 10 Nice 8 3 2 3 12 14 11 11 Paris 9 3 1 5 14 17 10 12 Brest 9 2 3 4 14 17 9 13 Nantes 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 14 Lorient 8 2 2 4 12 19 8 15 Auxerre 8 2 1 5 7 12 7 16 Le Havre 8 1 3 4 10 16 6 17 Angers 8 1 3 4 4 12 6 ………………………………… 18 Metz 8 0 2 6 5 20 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:37 AM IST
UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

