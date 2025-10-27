LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 02:40:26 IST

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 28 19 4 5 53 26 61 2 Flamengo 29 18 7 4 56 16 61 3 Cruzeiro 29 16 8 5 42 21 56 4 Mirassol 30 15 10 5 52 31 55 5 Bahia 30 14 7 9 40 34 49 6 Botafogo 30 13 8 9 41 28 47 7 Fluminense 29 13 5 11 36 35 44 8 São Paulo 30 11 8 11 33 33 41 9 Vasco 29 11 6 12 46 41 39 10 Corinthians 30 10 9 11 32 35 39 11 Grêmio 30 10 9 11 33 38 39 12 Bragantino 29 10 6 13 34 44 36 13 Atlético MG 29 9 9 11 27 32 36 14 Ceará 29 9 8 12 27 28 35 15 Internacional 30 9 8 13 35 43 35 16 Santos 29 8 8 13 30 42 32 17 Vitória 30 7 10 13 27 44 31 18 Fortaleza 29 7 6 16 27 44 27 19 Juventude 30 7 5 18 24 56 26 20 Sport 29 2 11 16 22 46 17

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:40 AM IST
