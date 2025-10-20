UPDATE 4-Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Marseille 8 6 0 2 21 7 18 2 Paris SG 8 5 2 1 16 8 17 ………………………………… 3 Strasbourg 8 5 1 2 17 10 16 ………………………………… 4 Lens 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 ………………………………… 5 Lyon 8 5 0 3 11 8 15 6 Lille 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 ………………………………… 7 Monaco 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 8 Toulouse 8 4 1 3 15 12 13 9 Rennes 8 2 5 1 11 12 11 10 Nice 8 3 2 3 12 14 11 11 Paris 8 3 1 4 13 15 10 12 Brest 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 13 Lorient 8 2 2 4 12 19 8 14 Auxerre 8 2 1 5 7 12 7 15 Nantes 8 1 3 4 5 9 6 16 Le Havre 8 1 3 4 10 16 6 17 Angers 8 1 3 4 4 12 6 ………………………………… 18 Metz 8 0 2 6 5 20 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)