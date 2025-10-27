UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Torino (0) 2 Scorers: S. Sabelli 63og, G. Maripán 90 Yellow card: Casadei 29, Vlašić 59 Subs used: Lazaro 60 (Biraghi), Ngonge 60 (Vlašić), Ismajli 60 (Asllani), Gineitis 73 (Adams), Zapata 83 (Simeone) Genoa (1) 1 Scorers: M. Thorsby 7 Yellow card: Frendrup 5, Ekhator 53 Subs used: Ekuban 61 (Ekhator), Onana 78 (Frendrup), Cornet 78 (Sabelli), Colombo 87 (Malinovskyi), Vítinha 87 (Thorsby) Referee: Kevin Bonacina ……………………………………………………….. Sassuolo (0) 0 Yellow card: Thorstvedt 34, Doig 37, Volpato 77, 90 Subs used: Fali Candé 39 (Romagna), Volpato 60 (Berardi), Vranckx 60 (Thorstvedt), Laurienté 81 (Koné), Cheddira 81 (Fadera) Roma (1) 1 Scorers: P. Dybala 16 Yellow card: Mancini 24, Hermoso 47 Subs used: Hermoso 46 (Tsimikas), Dovbyk 50 (Bailey), Soulé 66 (Dybala), Pellegrini 66 (Cristante), Rensch 87 (Wesley) Referee: Gianluca Manganiello ……………………………………………………….. Hellas Verona (1) 2 Scorers: R. Gagliardini 23, G. Orban 59 Yellow card: Akpa Akpro 41, Gagliardini 53, Nelsson 57 Subs used: Bella-Kotchap 16 (Unai Núñez), Bernede 46 (Akpa Akpro), Cham 70 (Belghali), Sarr 78 (Giovane), Harroui 78 (Orban) Cagliari (0) 2 Scorers: R. Idrissi 77, M. Felici 90+2 Yellow card: Obert 65, Pavoletti 66, Mazzitelli 89, Borrelli 94 Subs used: Adopo 46 (Liteta), Pavoletti 62 (Folorunsho), Zito Luvumbo 63 (Gaetano), Felici 78 (Palestra), Mazzitelli 86 (Prati) Referee: Federico Dionisi ……………………………………………………….. Fiorentina (0) 2 Scorers: A. Guðmundsson 73pen, M. Kean 90+4pen Yellow card: Gosens 36, Guðmundsson 58, Džeko 96 Subs used: Fortini 53 (Gosens), Ndour 54 (Mandragora), Džeko 54 (Fagioli), Sabiri 64 (Nicolussi), Piccoli 85 (Ranieri) Bologna (1) 2 Scorers: S. Castro 25, N. Cambiaghi 52 Yellow card: Freuler 39, Holm 71, Holm 83 (2nd), Rowe 87, Lucumí 96 Subs used: Rowe 64 (Cambiaghi), Dallinga 64 (Castro), Bernardeschi 77 (Orsolini), Pobega 77 (Fabbian), Casale 86 (Rowe) Referee: Federico La Penna ……………………………………………………….. Lazio (1) 1 Scorers: T. Bašić 9 Yellow card: Lazzari 33, Guendouzi 91 Subs used: Pellegrini 55 (Lazzari), Vecino 68 (Bašić), Noslin 82 (Dia), Pedro 83 (Isaksen) Juventus (0) 0 Yellow card: Koopmeiners 30, Locatelli 52, McKennie 54, Kelly 64 Subs used: Yıldız 46 (Cambiaso), Kostić 66 (David), Thuram 66 (Koopmeiners), Openda 78 (McKennie), João Mário 86 (Gatti) Referee: Andrea Colombo ……………………………………………………….. Tuesday, October 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lecce v Napoli (1730) Atalanta v Milan (1945) Wednesday, October 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Como v Hellas Verona (1730) Juventus v Udinese (1730) Roma v Parma (1730) Bologna v Torino (1945) Genoa v Cremonese (1945) Internazionale v Fiorentina (1945) Thursday, October 30 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cagliari v Sassuolo (1730) Pisa v Lazio (1945)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)