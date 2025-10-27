LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 03:42:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Torino (0) 2 Scorers: S. Sabelli 63og, G. Maripán 90 Yellow card: Casadei 29, Vlašić 59 Subs used: Lazaro 60 (Biraghi), Ngonge 60 (Vlašić), Ismajli 60 (Asllani), Gineitis 73 (Adams), Zapata 83 (Simeone) Genoa (1) 1 Scorers: M. Thorsby 7 Yellow card: Frendrup 5, Ekhator 53 Subs used: Ekuban 61 (Ekhator), Onana 78 (Frendrup), Cornet 78 (Sabelli), Colombo 87 (Malinovskyi), Vítinha 87 (Thorsby) Referee: Kevin Bonacina ……………………………………………………….. Sassuolo (0) 0 Yellow card: Thorstvedt 34, Doig 37, Volpato 77, 90 Subs used: Fali Candé 39 (Romagna), Volpato 60 (Berardi), Vranckx 60 (Thorstvedt), Laurienté 81 (Koné), Cheddira 81 (Fadera) Roma (1) 1 Scorers: P. Dybala 16 Yellow card: Mancini 24, Hermoso 47 Subs used: Hermoso 46 (Tsimikas), Dovbyk 50 (Bailey), Soulé 66 (Dybala), Pellegrini 66 (Cristante), Rensch 87 (Wesley) Referee: Gianluca Manganiello ……………………………………………………….. Hellas Verona (1) 2 Scorers: R. Gagliardini 23, G. Orban 59 Yellow card: Akpa Akpro 41, Gagliardini 53, Nelsson 57 Subs used: Bella-Kotchap 16 (Unai Núñez), Bernede 46 (Akpa Akpro), Cham 70 (Belghali), Sarr 78 (Giovane), Harroui 78 (Orban) Cagliari (0) 2 Scorers: R. Idrissi 77, M. Felici 90+2 Yellow card: Obert 65, Pavoletti 66, Mazzitelli 89, Borrelli 94 Subs used: Adopo 46 (Liteta), Pavoletti 62 (Folorunsho), Zito Luvumbo 63 (Gaetano), Felici 78 (Palestra), Mazzitelli 86 (Prati) Referee: Federico Dionisi ……………………………………………………….. Fiorentina (0) 2 Scorers: A. Guðmundsson 73pen, M. Kean 90+4pen Yellow card: Gosens 36, Guðmundsson 58, Džeko 96 Subs used: Fortini 53 (Gosens), Ndour 54 (Mandragora), Džeko 54 (Fagioli), Sabiri 64 (Nicolussi), Piccoli 85 (Ranieri) Bologna (1) 2 Scorers: S. Castro 25, N. Cambiaghi 52 Yellow card: Freuler 39, Holm 71, Holm 83 (2nd), Rowe 87, Lucumí 96 Subs used: Rowe 64 (Cambiaghi), Dallinga 64 (Castro), Bernardeschi 77 (Orsolini), Pobega 77 (Fabbian), Casale 86 (Rowe) Referee: Federico La Penna ……………………………………………………….. Lazio (1) 1 Scorers: T. Bašić 9 Yellow card: Lazzari 33, Guendouzi 91 Subs used: Pellegrini 55 (Lazzari), Vecino 68 (Bašić), Noslin 82 (Dia), Pedro 83 (Isaksen) Juventus (0) 0 Yellow card: Koopmeiners 30, Locatelli 52, McKennie 54, Kelly 64 Subs used: Yıldız 46 (Cambiaso), Kostić 66 (David), Thuram 66 (Koopmeiners), Openda 78 (McKennie), João Mário 86 (Gatti) Referee: Andrea Colombo ……………………………………………………….. Tuesday, October 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lecce v Napoli (1730) Atalanta v Milan (1945) Wednesday, October 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Como v Hellas Verona (1730) Juventus v Udinese (1730) Roma v Parma (1730) Bologna v Torino (1945) Genoa v Cremonese (1945) Internazionale v Fiorentina (1945) Thursday, October 30 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cagliari v Sassuolo (1730) Pisa v Lazio (1945)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 3:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

UPDATE 6-Premier League Summaries

After snapping skid, Bruins out to build momentum vs. Senators

IVORY COAST ELECTION: FORMER COMMERCE MINISTER BILLON CONCEDES DEFEAT TO OUATTARA

J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

LATEST NEWS

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Roars Past Rs 90 Crore, Continues Unstoppable Winning Streak!

Riders complete Stage 1 of South Africa's 800km Gravel Burn race

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

Riders complete Stage 1 of South Africa's 800km Gravel Burn race

Numerology Horoscope Today, (27 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Efforts To Improve Your Financial Condition

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

YouTuber Michael David Booth ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ Arrested Over Shocking Child Exploitation And Alleged Porn Charges

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries
UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries
UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries
UPDATE 6-Serie A Summaries

QUICK LINKS