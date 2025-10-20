Update today's Daybook

Subscribers: Please update the following to the Reuters Daybook for today, Monday, October 20: ADDS DETAILS (EGYPT-PALESTINIANS-ETHIOPIA) ADVISORY — At 1 p.m., the Middle East Forum holds a webinar titled, "Egypt Between Two Fronts" to discuss how Egypt "faces mounting pressure on both its western and southern borders," caught "between the Gaza war and rising tensions with Ethiopia." Miriam Wahba, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, discusses the "growing threat of conflict over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam"; and Egypt role in helping to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas "to maintain stability and prevent a refugee spillover into Sinai." Contact: 215-546-5406 Note: Register at https://tinyurl.com/5csr9y58. —— —— The Reuters Daybook October 20, 2025 REUTERS

