Home > World > US Confirms Three Troops Dead, Five Seriously Hurt As Iran Fires Drones And Missiles; 'Major Combat Operations Continue,' Says Central Command

Three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded in ongoing military operations against Iran, marking the first American combat fatalities in the current conflict.

First US Casualties in Iran Operations (Image: AI-generated)
First US Casualties in Iran Operations (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 1, 2026 21:52:12 IST

Three US service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded in the first reported casualties of the ongoing US military operations against Iran, the US military confirmed on Sunday.

The announcement came on the second day of joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The conflict has pushed the Middle East into a new and unpredictable phase, following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Additional Injuries Reported

US Central Command said in a statement that, in addition to the three fatalities and five seriously injured personnel, other troops were hurt but not as severely.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions – and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” Central Command said in a statement on X.

The military did not provide details about how the American service members were killed or wounded. Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been launching intense waves of drones and missiles at targets across the Middle East.

Iran Launches Missile and Drone Attacks

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired four ballistic missiles at the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. However, Central Command said the ship was not struck and that the missiles did not come close.

These are the first combat-related deaths suffered by US forces in major operations ordered by President Donald Trump since his return to office last year. Previous actions, including the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites last June and the seizure of Venezuela’s president in January, did not result in any American fatalities.

Trump Warned of Possible Losses

On Saturday, Trump had warned that US casualties were possible despite efforts to reduce risks. “My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to US personnel in the region,” he said.

“Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” Trump added.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:52 PM IST
