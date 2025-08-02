Home > World > Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

The US Consulate in Karachi has issued a security advisory after receiving a threat targeting high-end hotels in the city. In response, visits by US officials to these locations have been restricted, and citizens are urged to avoid crowded areas. Authorities also highlighted the ongoing threat posed by terror groups like TTP, ISKP, and Baloch separatists.

US Consulate in Karachi warns of threat to luxury hotels, restricts staff visits, urges caution amid terrorism concerns. Photo/X.
US Consulate in Karachi warns of threat to luxury hotels, restricts staff visits, urges caution amid terrorism concerns. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 2, 2025 12:55:15 IST

The US Consulate in Karachi has advised its diplomatic staff and citizens in the city to exercise caution, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the US Consulate said that citizens should avoid visiting crowded places and making unnecessary trips.

Karachi High-End Hotels Recieves Threat

“The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel,” the US department said in a security alert.

“The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels.”
It has asked its citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, and beware of surroundings. “Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” it added, as per ARY News.

Also Read: White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

US Consulate General Issues Advisory

After the report of a threat to high-end hotels, the Consulate issued the warning.

“The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the US Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel. The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels,” the Consulate said.

The Consulate further warned the US citizens saying, “Avoid the areas, avoid crowds, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.”

Terrorist Groups In Pakistan

Meanwhile, even the UK issued advice stating that there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

“Terrorist groups operating in Pakistan include, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP), Balochistan separatists, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), al-Qa’ida,” the UK Foreign travel advice stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

Tags: pakistan newsus news

RELATED News

Hiroshima Day: Why the World Remembers August 6
Thailand Returns Two Injured Cambodian Troops Before Key Border Talks: Here’s All You Need To Know
Putin Makes Big Announcement Amid War In Ukraine, Says Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Now Operational, To Be Deployed In Belarus
‘Those Lips, The Way They Move’: Donald Trump Gushes Over 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
US Condemns French Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Calls It Act Of ‘Foreign Censorship’

LATEST NEWS

Joe Root’s Chic Knock At The Oval Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Home Record
How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Breaks Down In Bengaluru Court
Arun Jaitley’s Son Calls Out Rahul’s Allegation ‘FALSE’, Says ‘Let Me Remind You…’
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price
“Stay Home To Avoid Rape” Posters By Ahmedabad Traffic Police Spark Public Outrage
‘Arun Jaitley Ji Was Sent To Threaten Me’: Rahul Gandhi On Farm Laws
Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?
Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?
Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?
Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?