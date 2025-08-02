Pakistan: Why Has the US Consulate in Karachi Warned Citizens About High-End Hotel Threats?

The US Consulate in Karachi has advised its diplomatic staff and citizens in the city to exercise caution, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the US Consulate said that citizens should avoid visiting crowded places and making unnecessary trips.

Karachi High-End Hotels Recieves Threat

“The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel,” the US department said in a security alert.

Karachi, Pakistan: We have received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels. More at https://t.co/MzpiWoKqYc pic.twitter.com/7wBFQ4vExq — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 1, 2025

“The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels.”

It has asked its citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, and beware of surroundings. “Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” it added, as per ARY News.

Also Read: White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

US Consulate General Issues Advisory

After the report of a threat to high-end hotels, the Consulate issued the warning.

“The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the US Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel. The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels,” the Consulate said.

The Consulate further warned the US citizens saying, “Avoid the areas, avoid crowds, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.”

Terrorist Groups In Pakistan

Meanwhile, even the UK issued advice stating that there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

“Terrorist groups operating in Pakistan include, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP), Balochistan separatists, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), al-Qa’ida,” the UK Foreign travel advice stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim