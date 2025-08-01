Home > World > US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America

US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America

A US judge has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 60,000 people from Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua. The Trump administration's move to end these protections was challenged in court, with Judge Trina L. Thompson citing racial bias in the decision to terminate TPS for these groups.

A federal judge has extended Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 people from Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua, halting Trump team's plans to end protections. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
A federal judge has extended Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 people from Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua, halting Trump team's plans to end protections. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 1, 2025 06:09:00 IST

A federal judge in California has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for around 60,000 people from Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua — a protection that was set to expire under the Trump administration deadline, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday. The decision, the report said, effectively delays the end of temporary protection for 7,000 Nepalese, 51,000 Hondurans and 3,000 Nicaraguans.

According to the report, Nepal’s protections were due to expire Tuesday, while those for Honduras and Nicaragua were set to lapse on September 8. The TPS had allowed recipients to legally live and work in the US for decades.

Homeland Security Pushes to End Protections

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the move to end the TPS, reportedly saying that conditions in these countries no longer warranted such protections. She cited “significant progress” made by Honduras and Nicaragua since the devastation caused by Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

However, the Trump administration has aggressively sought to end TPS for several nationalities, including Venezuelans, Haitians, and Ukrainians – as part of the US government’s immigration crackdown.

Judge Cites Racial Bias Concerns

However, US District Judge Trina L. Thompson in San Francisco ruled in favour of the plaintiffs represented by the National TPS Alliance, an advocacy group. Judge Thompson, the report said, found evidence that the Trump administration’s move may have been racially motivated.

“Color is neither a poison nor a crime,” she wrote in her ruling, granting the extension and halting deportation risks for tens of thousands.

Lawyers from the National TPS Alliance challenged the decision, accusing the administration of using TPS as a political tool. “They gave them two months to leave the country. It’s awful,” Ahilan Arulanantham, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told AP.

Government lawyers maintain the secretary’s authority over TPS is not subject to judicial review. “It is not meant to be permanent,” AP quoted Justice Department attorney William Weiland as saying.

ALSO READ: Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

Tags: home-hero-pos-9latest US newstrump administration

RELATED News

Syria Forms Panel to Probe Attacks on Civilians During Sectarian Clashes in Sweida
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan
Donald Trump Administration Set to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test for Schoolkids
Hiroshima Day: The Dawn of Nuclear Warfare & Impact of Nuclear Bombs | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body for War 2: A Transformation Fueled by Discipline, Not Shortcuts
What Happened to Hulk Hogan? WWE Icon Dies at 71
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Nostalgia, Drama, and That Tulsi-Mihir Magic
No Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025: NASA Clarifies Viral Claim Is False
Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Kerala’s Bevco To Start Rs 20 Bottle Return Scheme; Plastic Liquor Bottles To Be Curbed
Explained: How Much Russian Oil Does India Buy and What It Means Now
Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Not Working For Many Users, No Rewards Despite 100% Progress
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?