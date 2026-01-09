US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Two oil tankers that are sanctioned by the United States have been seen sailing through the English Channel to Russia, challenging Western enforcement that has been intensified and that has been put in place because of the escalating tensions over the so-called shadow fleet of Russia. These ships serve as a reminder of how difficult it is to stop the flow of oil that is used to finance the war in Ukraine. Oil is one of the major sources of income for the Kremlin.

Incident Details

The tankers include Tavian (formerly Tia and Arcusat), and they were all sanctioned by the United States Treasury in 2024 for making the illicit distribution of Russian oil possible, which is often done through networks involving Iran and Venezuela by foot and sea. They are on a ship route that goes through the Channel on January eight and heading to Russian or allied ports like Finland one day after US forces and UK assistance have captured a similar tanker called Marinera in the North Atlantic. The Marinera, which was previously called Bella 1, had switched flags to Russia to avoid the sanctions, but was boarded under a US federal warrant.

Sanctions Context

The ships are among the so-called “shadow fleet” of Russia, and they are often referred to as “zombie” ships because they are old and they use tactics like changing names, switching flags (for example, to Cameroon or Guyana), and turning off the transponder to get around the restrictions. The actions of the US are in line with President Trump’s aggressive push to take control of Venezuelan oil flows and to disrupt the routes of the evasions to Russia, China, and India, in the midst of G7 pledges to limit Russian energy revenues. John Healey, the UK Defence Secretary, has characterized such ships as ones that are spreading “terrorism, conflict, and misery” from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Responses and Implications

As a law-violating act through maritime law, Russia condemned the seizure of the Marinera and warned of increased tensions in the Euro-Atlantic area while insisting on the repatriation of the crew. The UK officials acknowledged that they had tracked the tankers and were in the Channel. However, they kept the details of the operational strategy secret as they prioritized the disruption of the shadow fleet. As of January 9, 2026, the tankers continue unimpeded, underscoring enforcement limits despite RAF surveillance and naval priorities. This episode signals potential for more interceptions, straining global shipping norms.