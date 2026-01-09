LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Two US‑sanctioned oil tankers are transiting the English Channel toward Russia, highlighting the limits of Western sanction enforcement against Russia’s “shadow fleet” that continues transporting oil despite intensified interdictions.

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 9, 2026 04:37:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Two oil tankers that are sanctioned by the United States have been seen sailing through the English Channel to Russia, challenging Western enforcement that has been intensified and that has been put in place because of the escalating tensions over the so-called shadow fleet of Russia. These ships serve as a reminder of how difficult it is to stop the flow of oil that is used to finance the war in Ukraine. Oil is one of the major sources of income for the Kremlin.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Incident Details

The tankers include Tavian (formerly Tia and Arcusat), and they were all sanctioned by the United States Treasury in 2024 for making the illicit distribution of Russian oil possible, which is often done through networks involving Iran and Venezuela by foot and sea. They are on a ship route that goes through the Channel on January eight and heading to Russian or allied ports like Finland one day after US forces and UK assistance have captured a similar tanker called Marinera in the North Atlantic. The Marinera, which was previously called Bella 1, had switched flags to Russia to avoid the sanctions, but was boarded under a US federal warrant.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Sanctions Context

The ships are among the so-called “shadow fleet” of Russia, and they are often referred to as “zombie” ships because they are old and they use tactics like changing names, switching flags (for example, to Cameroon or Guyana), and turning off the transponder to get around the restrictions. The actions of the US are in line with President Trump’s aggressive push to take control of Venezuelan oil flows and to disrupt the routes of the evasions to Russia, China, and India, in the midst of G7 pledges to limit Russian energy revenues. John Healey, the UK Defence Secretary, has characterized such ships as ones that are spreading “terrorism, conflict, and misery” from Ukraine to the Middle East.

 

Responses and Implications

As a law-violating act through maritime law, Russia condemned the seizure of the Marinera and warned of increased tensions in the Euro-Atlantic area while insisting on the repatriation of the crew. The UK officials acknowledged that they had tracked the tankers and were in the Channel. However, they kept the details of the operational strategy secret as they prioritized the disruption of the shadow fleet. As of January 9, 2026, the tankers continue unimpeded, underscoring enforcement limits despite RAF surveillance and naval priorities. This episode signals potential for more interceptions, straining global shipping norms.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: English Channelillicit oil transportMarinera seizuremaritime enforcementoil sanctionsrussiaRussia energy exportssanctioned vesselsshadow fleet

RELATED News

US President Trump Warns Of ‘Very Hard’ Strikes If Iran Starts Killing Protesters

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits New Zealand’s North Island, Strong Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

Bangladesh’s Former PM Khaleda Zia Honoured as US Muslim-Majority City Renames Street

Iran Faces Massive Internet Blackout Amid Anti-Government Protests

French President Macron Criticizes US for Alienating Allies, Urges Stronger Global Governance

LATEST NEWS

French President Macron Criticizes US for Alienating Allies, Urges Stronger Global Governance

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma May Reunite on Screen After Divorce for Farah Khan’s Reality Show The 50

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Breakup? A Viral AP Dhillon Concert Clip Sparks Split Buzz

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra to Join Elite Award Presenter Lineup With Hollywood Stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Calls Out Trump’s ‘Greed’ Days After Maduro’s Abduction: ‘It Was Always About The Oil’

India Plans To Lift Restrictions On Chinese Firms Bidding For Government Contracts: Here’s Why

Who Are The 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Aboard The Russian-Flagged Tanker Seized by the US? What We Know So Far

Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show ‘The Romantic Tour’- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

US Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory On B1, B2 Visas For Indians: Follow the Rules Or Will Be ‘Permanently Banned If…’

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia
US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia
US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia
US-Sanctioned Two Oil Tankers Sail Through English Channel Heading to Russia

QUICK LINKS