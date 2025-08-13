U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions against an armed group involved in illegal mineral trading in eastern Congo. Washington says the move is part of its effort to help bring peace to the region while also securing access to its valuable minerals, local media reports said.

A senior U.S. official said the State and Treasury departments are sanctioning the CODECO armed group. CODECO controlled the key coltan mining site of Rubaya from 2022 until early 2024, reports added.

US Sanctions Target a Congo Group Named CODECO

“During this time, CODECO made money by running mining operations, charging illegal fees and taxes, smuggling minerals, forcing people to work, and killing civilians in the area,” the official said.

The U.S. is also sanctioning a Congolese mining company, CDMC, accusing it of selling minerals smuggled from Rubaya. Two companies based in Hong Kong — East Rise and Star Dragon — are also targeted for buying minerals from the site, reports said.

The sanctions freeze any assets these groups have in the U.S. or under U.S. control and ban Americans from doing business with them.

Eastern Congo is an Area Full of Key Minerals

Rubaya is now controlled by the M23 rebel group, which is already under U.S. sanctions. The site lies in eastern Congo, a mineral-rich region that has suffered decades of fighting between government forces, militias, and rebel groups. The M23, supported by Rwanda, has recently stepped up its attacks, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

In June, the U.S. helped Congo and Rwanda reach a peace deal to end the conflict and allow American companies access to critical minerals. Congo and M23 also agreed to sign a permanent peace deal by August 18, reports added.

But fighting has continued. On Tuesday, Congo and M23 accused each other of breaking the agreement by attacking each other’s forces.

