Home > World > Vance Flashes The Middle Finger In The Ohio Rally

Vance Flashes The Middle Finger In The Ohio Rally

Published By: Ovi Patankar
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 12:20:49 IST

Just a few hours after Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with both Israel and Iran for violating the ceasefire, and warning Israel that any more airstrikes on Iran, would be considered as a “major violation “and ordered the Israelis, to “Bring your pilots home, now.” Vance showed off his middle finger in the Ohio Rally.

Vance used Hometown speech at a Republican Dinner in Ohio, saying “pink- haired people” approached him in public. “I know it is not always easy to be a political candidate, trust me. In Washington DC, they have this thing, I think it means we are number 1 in Washington D.C. I choose to take that as that symbol in Washington.” he said. “But, all the pink- haired people throw up this sign and I think that means we are number 1, right? Vance said as he flashed his middle finger to the crowd.

Events that led to Vance flashing his middle finger.

This happened amid the heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Donald Trump had earlier commented to the reporters at the White House, “We basically have 2 countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they are doing.”

On Tuesday night, Vance reiterated Trump’s claims that the strikes destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities.” Not only did we destroy the Iranian nuclear program, we did it with zero American casualties.” he said while criticizing the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Vance also revealed, the time when President Trump had trolled him on the job. He insisted that he had no idea that Trump was going to make him his presidential running mate “until literally the morning of the GOP Convention.,” which took place last year on the 15th of July in Milwaukee. This was just 2 days after Trump survived the attempted assassination at an open-air campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Vance recalled that he had flown to Florida to meet Trump on Saturday, before the Republican National Convention last July.

Vance explained “it was the first time I had ever talked with him explicitly about becoming his running mate. And he said, ‘You know I am not sure what I am going to do, but it’s probably going to be you, so go have fun the next couple of days.’ How do you have fun the next couple of days, when that is what the President tell you?”

