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Home > World News > ‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

Pete Hegseth warned that Iran will face another round of major US strikes, signalling a hardline stance.

US Issues Strong Warning to Iran (Images: X)
US Issues Strong Warning to Iran (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 19, 2026 18:33:49 IST

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‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East with increasing hostility between the nations of Iran and the United States, Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth has issued one of the most severe warnings issued by a US official to date regarding Iran. He stated that Iran will be attacked again and that US military operations in the Gulf will conclude only according to US specifications.

In an interview on Thursday, Hegseth stated that the US was preparing to deliver another “massive package of strikes” against Iran again on that day. He highlighted that the US would not waver in its resolve to deliver pressure on Iran despite concerns regarding the increasing scope of the conflict globally.

‘War Will End on US Terms’

He also emphasized that the US will not reach a compromise regarding the Gulf conflict but that the conflict will be resolved through US dominance. According to him, “The Gulf Conflict will end on US terms,” which is indicative of a tough stance from the US and its commitment to intensifying its military operations in the Gulf region.

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These remarks come at a time when the US has already conducted thousands of military strikes against Iran during the entire course of this ongoing conflict. Reports show that there have already been over 7,000 strikes carried out by the US against Iranian targets, indicating the extent of the campaign against Iran and placing tremendous pressure on the Iranian military infrastructure.

Thousands of Strikes Already Carried Out

Hegseth has defended what he described as a focused and decisive campaign to weaken Iran’s military, including missile systems, drones and naval capabilities.

The US-Iran fight with one another has now become more than direct war-on war to include strikes to key Iranian targets including a vital location in South Pars – a gas field. Iran’s responded to these US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets with missiles and drones across the Gulf. In the process of these attacks, multiple energy sites in Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE have been targets of attacks causing fires and interruptions, and substantially increasing global oil prices.

Fears of Wider Regional Crisis

This has raised fears of a continuing and perhaps more extreme regional conflict than what is occurring today, particularly due to the ongoing troubles at the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic routes for oil in the world, and where vessels moving oil are being disrupted as a result of fighting and disrupting global energy markets.

Even though the possibilities of increased escalation exists between the United States and the Iranian government, US leadership is showing they will continue the current execution of a very aggressive course of action against Iran. Hegseth is indicating that Washington is engaged in preparing for further escalation of violence rather than de-escalation.

Also Read: Will Iran Soon Attack Fort McNair? Unidentified Drones Fly Over Key US Army Facility Near White House Where Marco Rubio And Pete Hegseth Reside   

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‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

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‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

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‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies
‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies
‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies
‘War Will End On US Terms’: Pete Hegseth Issues Stark Warning To Iran Of Massive New Strikes As Gulf War Intensifies

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