WATCH: Manika Vishwakarma Wins Hearts In Electric Blue Monokini During Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Round

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma set the Miss Universe 2025 stage ablaze during the preliminary swimsuit round, winning hearts with her confidence, elegance, and bold fashion choice. The 24-year-old beauty queen stepped out in an electric blue monokini, instantly grabbing global attention ahead of the grand finale set to take place tomorrow.

Manika opted for a striking one-piece swimsuit featuring a deep neckline, halter straps tied at the back, and a high-cut design that accentuated her long, sculpted legs. The open-back silhouette added to the sensuous appeal of the look, while the swimsuit’s glossy blue sheen made her stand out effortlessly among the contestants. She completed her appearance with centre-parted, bouncy curls, bronzed makeup, sharp cat eyes, and glossy lips an aesthetic fans described as “fearless elegance.”

Watch the video here:







Miss Universe India shared her runway pictures with the caption, “Manika steps out with fearless elegance. She shines in the swimsuit round with an amazing walk that turns the stage electric.” Fans flooded social media with heart and fire emojis, calling her a “frontrunner” and praising her poise and stage presence. Many also highlighted her impeccable walk and hairstyle, saying she embodies the true spirit of Miss Universe.

A day before the finale, Manika also showcased her love for Indian heritage in the official Miss Universe introduction post. She appeared in a dazzling peacock green chiffon saree embellished with gold zari appliqué, sequins, and intricate floral embroidery. Her matching blouse featured a wide bateau neckline, plunging cut, and backless design with dori ties. Complementing the look, she wore crystal- and emerald-studded jewellery including a choker, earrings, kadhas and a maang tika.

With her electric blue monokini moment going viral and her traditional saree look winning admiration, Manika Vishwakarma has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants at Miss Universe 2025. Fans are now eagerly awaiting her performance in the finale as she represents India on the global stage.

