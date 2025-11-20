Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.
WATCH: Manika Vishwakarma Wins Hearts In Electric Blue Monokini During Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Round
Manika Vishwakarma wowed at the Miss Universe 2025 swimsuit round in an electric blue monokini, earning praise for her poise and confident walk. Her look went viral as fans hailed her as a strong frontrunner ahead of the grand finale.
69