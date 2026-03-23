LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 crime news Aminul Haque Abu Dhabi Mini-Auction Dhurandar 2 latest viral video Chennaiyin FC
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Iran placed stickers of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on ballistic missiles before striking Israeli targets, seemingly acknowledging his criticism of the US–Israel military offensive. The videos went viral, highlighting Tehran’s use of symbolic messaging amid the ongoing conflict.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 23, 2026 07:49:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Videos circulating online show Iranian forces placing large stickers featuring Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on ballistic missiles before they were launched at Israeli targets amid the ongoing war between Iran and the joint forces of the United States and Israel. The signs carried sentiments of appreciation to Sanchez on why he was publicly denouncing the war including his objection to the military operation and words describing the war as illegal and inhuman. One of these stickers featured a large picture of the image of Sanchez and the text of thank you Prime Minister, which presumably recognizes his position of opposition to the hostilities. 

Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile, Watch Viral Video

It seemed to be a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the world leaders who have publicly condemned the US Israel military offensive against Tehran that began on February 28, 2026. One of the most outspoken critics of the campaign in Europe has been Sanchez, who has called on Europe to restrain and follow international law, but resist the pressure to permit Spanish military bases to take part in strikes against Iran. His administration has focused on diplomatic responses and de-escalation to the point of recalling its ambassador to Israel, and sending a naval frigate to the area in a defensive mode as the war progressed.



Although the projectiles were covered with anti war messages, the Iranian troops ended up employing the same missiles to attack Israeli military sites, which underscores the close relationship between wartime propaganda and realities at the battlefield. The videos quickly went viral throughout the social media and other foreign news sources, highlighting how the Iran-Israel war has now turned into a contest on both the battlefield and the platform of symbolic and diplomatic signalling. The fact that such imagery is being utilized by Iran demonstrates how the world’s political rhetoric is being directly incorporated into the storyline of the conflict that is escalating the tensions and making responses by governments and observers worldwide. 

Also Read: Is Iran Charging Merchant Vessels $2 Million For Passage Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Iran ballistic missilesIran Israel attack videoIran missile sticker videoIran war messagingMiddle East conflict symbolismPedro Sanchez missile messageviral war footage

RELATED News

After Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum On Strait Of Hormuz IRGC Mocks POTUS With His Own ‘Hey, You Are Fired’ Phrase

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump Threats Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War, Warns Strait Of Hormuz Open Only To Allies

Israel Intensifies Ground Operation In Lebanon Against Hezbollah, Destroys Qasmiya Bridge To Cut Off Key Link Between Central And Southern Regions – Watch

14-Year-Old Arrested In South Fulton Double Murder Case After Two Teen Friends Shot Dead; Motive Still Unclear, May Be Tried As Adult

Top US Official Scott Bessent Snaps On Live TV, Calls Iran Oil Question ‘Terrible Framing’ In Heated Interview As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Maheen Gabol? Pakistan Politician Nabil Gabol’s Daughter In Spotlight Amid Dhurandhar 2 Character Yalina Jamali Link

Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

Top US Official Scott Bessent Snaps On Live TV, Calls Iran Oil Question ‘Terrible Framing’ In Heated Interview As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

ISL 2025-26: Braian Sanchez Double Sinks Inter Kashi as Bengaluru FC Secure 3-1 Away Win

Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

IPL 2026: KKR Sign Vidarbha’s Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep’s Replacement

How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets
Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets
Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets
Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

QUICK LINKS