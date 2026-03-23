Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Videos circulating online show Iranian forces placing large stickers featuring Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on ballistic missiles before they were launched at Israeli targets amid the ongoing war between Iran and the joint forces of the United States and Israel. The signs carried sentiments of appreciation to Sanchez on why he was publicly denouncing the war including his objection to the military operation and words describing the war as illegal and inhuman. One of these stickers featured a large picture of the image of Sanchez and the text of thank you Prime Minister, which presumably recognizes his position of opposition to the hostilities.

Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile, Watch Viral Video

It seemed to be a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the world leaders who have publicly condemned the US Israel military offensive against Tehran that began on February 28, 2026. One of the most outspoken critics of the campaign in Europe has been Sanchez, who has called on Europe to restrain and follow international law, but resist the pressure to permit Spanish military bases to take part in strikes against Iran. His administration has focused on diplomatic responses and de-escalation to the point of recalling its ambassador to Israel, and sending a naval frigate to the area in a defensive mode as the war progressed.







Although the projectiles were covered with anti war messages, the Iranian troops ended up employing the same missiles to attack Israeli military sites, which underscores the close relationship between wartime propaganda and realities at the battlefield. The videos quickly went viral throughout the social media and other foreign news sources, highlighting how the Iran-Israel war has now turned into a contest on both the battlefield and the platform of symbolic and diplomatic signalling. The fact that such imagery is being utilized by Iran demonstrates how the world’s political rhetoric is being directly incorporated into the storyline of the conflict that is escalating the tensions and making responses by governments and observers worldwide.

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