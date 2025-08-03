What Are The Wordle Hints For August 3, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1506 Here!

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone, hints and the solution for puzzle #1506 (August 3, 2025) are provided below.

Hints for Wordle #1506

Starting Letter : Begins with “L.”

Vowel Count : Contains one vowel (A, E, I, O, U).

No Repeated Letters : Each letter is unique.

Word Type : It’s an adjective.

Extra Clue: Rhymes with “bumpy.”

These clues align with the puzzle’s solution, helping you guess without spoilers. For best results, start with words like SALTY or POUCH to identify key letters early. According to sources, LUMPY describes something uneven, like a lumpy mattress, making it a fitting yet tricky Wordle word.

Tip to Solve Wordle #1506

Everybody should start with some vowel-heavy words like AUDIO, then again test PUPPY for position confirmation. Use the NYT WordleBot for guess analysis if stuck. Moderately tricky by ratings, well-played puzzles reward. Do note, double letters are to be avoided because LUMPY doesn’t have them, then go for some very common consonants like “L” and “P”

How Wordle Remains Popular

2025 finds Wordle drawing its daily audience of over 3 million participants from 2022. It is virtually simplicity personified, six guesses to find a five-letter word bafflingly intensified by the tendency to share results socially. Go visit the NYT Wordle website for the game and keep track of the progress.

Keep up that streak, and keep checking back tomorrow for Wordle #1507 hints and solutions!