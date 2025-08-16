What Does Donald Trump Really Eat? From These Fast Foods To Drinks, His Diet Will Shock You

The perennial question that people around the world have been asking about Donald Trump is what does the POTUS eat? Over the years, the US President has been candid about his eating habits. From his first presidential campaign, Trump’s food choices have repeatedly surfaced as a talking point. He has admitted he “could stand to lose a few pounds,” yet his preferences remain firmly rooted in fast food and snacks.

Donald Trump Is Fixed At Fast-Food

Trump is famously loyal to what some call the “Big Four” of American fast food – McDonald’s, KFC, pizza, and Diet Coke. Multiple reports have highlighted his avoidance of non-chain restaurants, reportedly due to concerns about being poisoned. CNN once quoted Trump explaining his preference, “one bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

Donald Trump Loves Snacks, Sweets, And Milkshakes

Alongside fast food, Trump is partial to packaged snacks, from Vienna Fingers to Oreos. According to Time, he never eats from an already opened package, meaning sealed bags of cookies often travel with him. On occasion, after a successful rally, Trump would reportedly reward himself. As he once put it, “do you think I deserve a malted today? I think I deserve one.”

In Trump’s world, a “malted” refers to a thick milkshake.

Donald Trump Eats After Long Gaps, But Takes Heavy Meals

Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, co-author of Let Trump Be Trump, has described his eating patterns in detail. He claims Trump sometimes goes 14 to 16 hours without food. When he does eat, the menu is predictable – bacon and eggs if pressed for breakfast; lunch might feature a meatloaf or an overcooked steak with ketchup.

Dinner, however, is where the calories add up. Lewandowski recalled a McDonald’s meal of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake – amounting to roughly 2,430 calories. At times, he swapped this with a bucket from KFC. Trump also tends to skip the bread on sandwiches and avoids pizza crusts.

White House Dining And Love For Diet Coke

His beverage habits are equally well-known. Alongside the occasional milkshake, he reportedly consumes up to 12 cans of Diet Coke each day.

Trump’s food preferences extended into the White House dining room. According to The New York Times, the staff quickly adapted to his tastes, “with the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else.”

