China has been able to make significant finds of some of the most important minerals such as rare earth and fluorite, which boosts its supply of resources needed by high-tech, new energy and defence industries.

China Discovers Massive Rare Earth Fluorite Reserves

The authorities indicated that in the Maoniuping mine in Mianning county in Sichuan province, over 9.7 million tonnes of rare earth oxides have been discovered. This addition makes the total of confirmed reserves in the site to reach 10.4 million tonnes and a report by state news agency Xinhua on Friday has indicated this.

There was also a survey to be carried at the location that discovered 27.1 million tonnes of fluorite and 37.2 million tonnes of baryte. The size of the findings would imply that the deposit is a super-large reserve of both minerals.

China’s Mega Mineral Discovery

The discovery also makes China even stronger in the production of rare earths. The rare earths refer to a set of 17 elements that are extensively utilized in technologies like smart phones, electric vehicles, weaponry systems and spacecraft.

Nevertheless, scientists indicated that the finds of fluorite and baryte were remarkable. According to Wang Denghong, the director of the Institute of Mineral Resources of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, they can be characterized as the most striking findings.

Fluorite as it is often known as fluorspar is significant in semiconductor and lithium-ion battery industries. Baryte is primarily employed in oil and gas drilling business as a weighting agent that allows to stabilize wells and prevent blowouts.

Wang said that in the absence of baryte, the exploration and production of oil and gas would come to a standstill, and the extraction of shale oil and gas would be impossible.

51,455 tonnes of antimony discovered in Tanchang county

In another news, in Gansu province, a new 51,455 tonnes of antimony were discovered in Tanchang county.

Antimony is widely applied in plastics and electronic products as flame retardant. The provincial department of natural resources reports an increase in the proven reserves of antimony in the area by more than half with the discovery.

The issue of critical minerals and rare earths has grown as a significant geopolitical concern because of the increasing rivalry between China and the United States at economic and strategic levels.

How is China exporting rare earths?

Chinese exports of rare earth permanent magnets to US had been on the decrease in January and in February, according to the customs data released on Friday.

During the two months, the total number of shipments was 994 tonnes, which represents a decrease of 22.5 per cent over the same period in 2011.

Conversely, there has been an increase in exports to the European Union. Permanent magnet shipments to the EU were 4,775 tonnes in the first two months of 2026, which is a 28.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

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