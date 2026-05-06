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Home > World News > What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

Ted Turner, founder of CNN, has died at 87 with a net worth of $2.2 billion. The visionary behind 24-hour news and Turner Broadcasting leaves behind a powerful legacy in global media, business, and philanthropy.

CNN Founder Ted Turner Dies At 87 (AFP)
CNN Founder Ted Turner Dies At 87 (AFP)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 21:35 IST

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What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

CNN FOUNDER TED TURNER DIES AT 87: Ted Turner, a famous media tycoon, businessman, and philanthropist responsible for founding CNN, is dead. The media tycoon, philanthropist, and business mogul died at the age of 87. The unfortunate news of Ted Turner’s death was broken by CNN citing a news report issued by Turner Enterprises. “Ted was a passionate leader, intrepid, fearless, and always ready to take a chance and trust his own judgment,” Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN, said in the statement. “He was, and always will be, the guiding spirit of CNN.”

What was Ted Turner’s net worth? 

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Ted Turner was estimated to be $2.2 billion at the time of his death.

At his peak, Ted Turner was one of the most influential figures in broadcasting due to his bold but visionary approach. He created a giant out of the Turner Broadcasting System, introducing revolutionary concepts such as superstations and channels like TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

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Through the creation of the Cable News Network, he changed both the cultural scene and political landscape by introducing the first 24-hour news network in America. The advent of CNN has paved the way for its competitors like Fox News and MSNBC, which is now known as MS Now.

Ted Turner’s real estate holdings

The media mogul was a huge private land owner in the U.S. He owned around two million acres of land spread across various states such as Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, and South Dakota. All his land holdings were owned by his organisation, known as the Turner Enterprises.

Ted Turner’s age and cause of death

The media giant died at the age of 87. Ted Turner, who founded CNN, was considered one of the most innovative media tycoons, passed away on May 6, 2026, at the age of 87. Born on November 19, 1938, Turner succumbed to the illness of Lewy Body Dementia. Turner was popular for establishing the first 24-hour cable news network and his contributions to philanthropy.

What was Ted Turner’s religion?

Once considered an agnostic and known for his statement, “Christianity is a religion for losers,” Ted Turner has shifted away from his agnosticism to a flexible belief system, claiming that he is not an atheist anymore. Even without subscribing to any religious doctrine, Turner has acknowledged the importance of charities run by religious organizations, offers prayers for his ill friends, and has claimed to be a “born-again Christian” several times during his lifetime.

MUST READ: Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

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What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

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What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

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What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children
What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children
What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children
What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

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