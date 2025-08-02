Where Is Barron Trump? Donald Trump’s Youngest Son’s Absence From Public Life Sparks Rumours About Health

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been absent from public life for quite some time now. Recently, there have been rumours about Donald Trump’s 19-year-old son’s health. He was once seen regularly with his father when the latter appeared in public. Barrom hasn’t been seen by his father’s side till the day the 79-year-old was inaugurated as 47th POTUS, i.e. on January 20, 2025.

Where is Barron Trump?

According to reports, the 19-year-old is fine as there have been no reports of problems with his health in recent times. Trump’s youngest son has reportedly enrolled at New York University. Barron reportedly enrolled at New York University in the fall of 2024 with the classes starting in January. It is believed that his classes have kept the NYU freshman busy.

Is Donald Trump’s youngest son in a relationship?

Some media reports suggest that Barron Trump had found a girlfriend at New York University In early July 2025.

A source was quoted as saying by Newsmax, “But the whispers about his romantic life have done more than pique curiosity—they’ve stirred renewed focus on how Melania is navigating her son’s growing independence.”

The report further stated that the source claimed Barron is “much more like his mother Melania, as he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He isn’t trying to be the BMOC (big man on campus).”

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding Barron Trump’s current relationship status. Notably, the rumours about his poor health may not be true.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, just went on a trip to Scotland with their dad. His daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, have also made public appearances with their dad since the inauguration. According to a report by The Independent, Ivanka and her children attended a White House event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win in April, Similarly, Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, attended Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in March.

