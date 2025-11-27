LIVE TV
Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan's Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding Imran Khan’s death. Neither the Pakistan government, the prison authorities, nor the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has issued a statement.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 27, 2025 18:10:24 IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is once again at the center of major political turmoil after unverified reports surfaced claiming that he has been killed inside jail. The rumours began spreading rapidly on social media, leading to nationwide panic and confusion. Soon after, massive protests erupted as his sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, alleged that they were assaulted on the road and dragged by their hair while protesting against the government’s ban on meeting Imran Khan in prison.

So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding Imran Khan’s death. Neither the Pakistan government, the prison authorities, nor the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has issued a statement. 

Despite this, people across Pakistan continue to search for the truth, waiting for clarity on the situation. Some unverified accounts have claimed that Khan was assassinated inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail on the orders of the Pakistan Army leadership, and that his body was secretly removed from the facility. Certain Afghan media outlets have also shared the claim, further adding to the chaos.

As the mystery deepens, interest in Imran Khan’s personal life has also grown. The former Prime Minister has been married three times. 

Who is Bushra Bibi?

His current wife is Bushra Bibi, whom he married in a private ceremony in 2018. This was Imran’s third marriage and Bushra’s second. Born as Bushra Riaz Watto, she adopted the Khan surname after their wedding. Bushra comes from a family of landowners in Punjab, but very little about her family is publicly known. She is also known to be a devotee of the Sufi saint Baba Farid, whose shrine is located in Pakpattan, the hometown of her ex-husband’s family.

Before marrying Imran Khan, Bushra was married to Khawar Maneka for nearly 30 years, and they share five children. 

Where is Bushra Bibi?

Currently, Bushra Bibi herself is imprisoned and facing three major cases, including an unlawful marriage case, a corruption case involving Saudi gifts, and a land deal case linked to an Islamic university.

With no official word yet on Imran Khan’s condition, Pakistan remains tense as citizens await verified information amidst growing confusion and unrest.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 6:10 PM IST
