WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role

A delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the UAE’s field hospital in Gaza for its vital humanitarian role, calling it an effective model of emergency response in conflict zones.

Strengthening Health Cooperation

The WHO delegation visited the hospital as part of efforts to boost collaboration in addressing Gaza’s strained health sector. Officials praised the UAE’s contribution to providing urgent medical relief amid the enclave’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

Medical Convoys Delivered

During the visit, the UAE, in coordination with the WHO, delivered a new convoy of medicines and medical supplies to Gaza hospitals. The aid aims to strengthen healthcare capacity and meet critical needs.

Three weeks earlier, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE had dispatched two additional convoys through WHO, along with a separate direct shipment to hospitals in Gaza.

The UAE reaffirmed that reinforcing Gaza’s health sector remains a top priority of its humanitarian mission. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 highlights the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and ensuring patients have access to essential medical care. (Inputs from ANI)

