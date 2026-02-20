Who Is Les Wexner? Former Victoria’s Secret CEO and Billionaire’s Epstein Deposition Goes Viral After Attorney’s Shocking ‘I’ll Kill You’ Whisper

Billionaire Les Wexner is facing renewed attention after footage from his February 18, 2026, deposition before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee began circulating widely online. While the former retail magnate responded to several questions regarding his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, one particular exchange from the session has sparked intense discussion across social media.

In a clip shared by the committee, Wexner’s attorney is allegedly heard whispering, “I will fu–ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, ok?” The comment quickly gained traction online, igniting debate over the atmosphere and conduct during the high-profile testimony.

Who Is Les Wexner?

Les Wexner (born 1937) is an American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, widely recognized as the founder of L Brands — formerly known as The Limited, Inc. Through the company, he built a vast retail empire that included major names such as Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

As of early 2026, Wexner has come under renewed scrutiny over his previous financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He has maintained that he was “conned” by his former adviser and has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

Les Wexner- Jeffrey Epstein Ties

During his testimony, Les Wexner described Jeffrey Epstein as the “World Olympic, all-time con artist,” calling him “diabolical” and even worse than Bernie Madoff. He said he ended his association with Epstein after learning about the sex trafficking allegations, recalling that he confronted him in the 2000s with the question, “What the hell is this?” According to Wexner, Epstein claimed he was being “shaken down by a hooker,” an explanation Wexner admitted he initially believed.

Wexner maintained that their relationship was strictly professional and insisted he never considered Epstein a friend. He also alleged that Epstein frequently “name-dropped” high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, the Pope, and even “God.” Wexner said he was “effing shocked” upon discovering that approximately $20 million from his charitable foundations had allegedly been directed to one of Epstein’s charities. He acknowledged visiting Epstein’s properties in Palm Beach and New Mexico, as well as his private island, which he described as a “pretty crummy island.” He further suggested that Epstein may have defrauded others, adding that potential victims might be reluctant to come forward out of embarrassment.