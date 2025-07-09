LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Natasha Tash Archer? Kate Middleton’s Stylist And Assistant Resigns After 15 Years For THIS Reason

Who Is Natasha Tash Archer? Kate Middleton’s Stylist And Assistant Resigns After 15 Years For THIS Reason

Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton’s trusted stylist and assistant, is leaving Kensington Palace after 15 years. Known for shaping the Princess’s iconic looks and modernizing royal fashion, Tash now plans to start her private styling consultancy.

Kate Middleton and her personal assistant Natasha “Tash” Archer
Kate Middleton and her personal assistant Natasha “Tash” Archer

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 01:52:34 IST

Kate Middleton’s longtime right hand, Natasha Archer—folks call her “Tash”—is closing the Kensington Palace chapter after 15 years. Yes, you read that right. She’s leaving her job as the Princess of Wales’ assistant and striking out on her own. 

The palace confirmed the news: Tash is launching her own private consultancy.

Who Is Kate Middleton’s Personal Stylist? 

Kate Middleton’s stylist, Natasha Archer, first signed on back in 2010, helping both Kate and Prince William. Over time, Tash ended up handling not just the calendar and chaos, but also Kate’s wardrobe, quietly becoming the driving force behind some of the princess’s most talked-about looks.

Think Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and more—Tash was behind a lot of those showstoppers. She even nudged Kate to get a little bold with her style choices and, more recently, has been on a mission to make things more sustainable by reworking the royal closet.

Kate Middleton’s Assistant Quits After 15 Years

You know that “Kate Middleton effect” that turns everything she wears into instant gold? Tash definitely had a hand in that. She’s travelled the globe alongside Kate, witnessing all kinds of major milestones.

There’s even that iconic moment before Prince George was born—Tash was spotted lugging a baby seat and a carefully chosen outfit into the hospital. She’s hiked up to the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan with Kate and her hairdresser, making sure the princess looked polished even at 10,000 feet.

Tash also dressed Kate and William for official events—Australia, New Zealand, you name it. Her work didn’t go unnoticed, either. In 2019, she landed the Royal Victorian Order, a big deal in royal circles, and later moved up to senior private executive assistant. She’s married to Chris Jackson, one of the royal family’s go-to photographers, and they’ve got two boys together.

