Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh Aka Ayman Ali Alghazli? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan – Here's What We Know

Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh Aka Ayman Ali Alghazli? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan – Here's What We Know

Authorities have identified the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, as Ayman Ghazaleh. Authorities are reviewing Ghazaleh’s digital footprint and travel history to determine whether he acted alone or had outside influence.

Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan (Via X)
Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 13, 2026 06:41:51 IST

Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh Aka Ayman Ali Alghazli? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan – Here’s What We Know

Authorities have identified the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, as Ayman Ghazaleh. The incident unfolded when Ghazaleh reportedly crashed his vehicle into the synagogue before being shot dead by security personnel. 

Officials are still piecing together the motive and full background of the suspect as investigations continue.

Law enforcement confirmed that no other fatalities or serious injuries occurred during the incident, though one security guard was hospitalized after being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Background On The Suspect

Ayman Ghazaleh was described by local officials as a Michigan resident, but details about his personal history and possible connections to extremist groups have not yet been confirmed. Authorities are reviewing Ghazaleh’s digital footprint and travel history to determine whether he acted alone or had outside influence.

Early reports indicate that explosive materials were found in his vehicle, and investigators are analysing whether those posed an additional threat. Officials have not yet released a definitive motive for the attack.

Law enforcement sources say that Ghazaleh entered the synagogue with a truck, driving it through the entrance and down an interior hallway before security intervention. It is not yet clear whether he was armed with a firearm at the time of the attack.

Response By Authorities And Community

Investigators from local and federal agencies, including the FBI, are on the scene and assisting with the ongoing inquiry. Authorities have said that it is too early to draw conclusions about Ghazaleh’s motives, and no official link to any international extremist organisation has been confirmed at this stage.

The Islamic community and civil rights groups have urged caution against jumping to conclusions based on the suspect’s name or background, stressing the importance of factual evidence as the investigation progresses.

Impact On Temple Israel And Local Community

Temple Israel is a large synagogue with thousands of members and an early‑childhood daycare centre. At the time of the attack, children were evacuated safely, with some temporarily sheltered in nearby homes before being reunited with their families.

Local authorities continue to support the synagogue and Jewish community, providing additional security and counselling services in the aftermath of the incident.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:41 AM IST
Who Was Ayman Ghazaleh Aka Ayman Ali Alghazli? How Is He Linked To Temple Israel Synagogue In West Bloomfield, Michigan – Here’s What We Know

