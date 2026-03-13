Who Are Bhaskar Savani And Arun Savani? Indian-Origin Brothers Found Guilty In $30 Million Medicaid, H-1B Visa Scam In US; Now Face A Combined 835-Year Jail Term

Two Indian‑origin brothers, Bhaskar Savani and Arun Savani, have been convicted in a major fraud case in the United States involving false Medicaid and H‑1B visa claims worth nearly $30 million. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, and if sentenced on all counts, the siblings could face a combined 835‑year prison term.

Fraud Scheme Targeted Federal Programs

According to US prosecutors, the Savani brothers operated a sophisticated scheme that defrauded federal healthcare and immigration systems over several years. They submitted false documents to obtain Medicaid reimbursements and filed fraudulent H‑1B visa petitions to secure work authorizations for foreign workers.

Authorities said multiple shell companies were used to submit fake billing claims and visa applications. Investigators also found that the fraud impacted both government funds and legitimate applicants.

Court Conviction And Potential Sentencing

A federal jury in the US District Court returned guilty verdicts on numerous fraud and conspiracy charges against both brothers. Prosecutors argued that the scale and intentional deception in this case warranted lengthy prison terms.

Bhaskar Savani faces a statutory maximum sentence of 420 years in prison, while Arun Savani faces a statutory maximum sentence of 415 years in prison. 835 years is the combined maximum sentence; actual sentencing will be determined by a judge, who will consider factors such as the brothers’ roles, the amount of money involved, and federal sentencing guidelines.

Background And Broader Implications

Bhaskar and Arun Savani are US residents of Indian heritage who were previously involved in several business ventures, including healthcare‑related services. Their conviction marks one of the more high‑profile fraud cases involving Medicaid and employment visa fraud in recent years.

Experts say this case highlights ongoing concerns about vulnerabilities in government benefit and immigration systems, prompting calls for stronger oversight and verification measures.

The Savani brothers are scheduled to be sentenced later this year. Prosecutors continue to investigate whether others may have been involved in or benefited from the fraudulent scheme.

