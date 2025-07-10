Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!

A senior officer from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was shot dead in a Kyiv parking lot on Thursday afternoon, right in the middle of a residential area.

The attacker struck in broad daylight and managed to escape on foot—at least, that’s what officials are saying at this point.

Ukrainian outlets have identified the victim as Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to reports, he was shot five times with a pistol in the Holosiivskyi district, which sits on the southern edge of the city.

Video footage from the scene, now circulating online, appears to show a man leaving an apartment building, heading toward the lot, and then getting approached by another man, who fires several shots and then takes off running. Reuters says they checked the video’s location against satellite images and matched the time with the footage’s timestamp.

Authorities haven’t publicly named the victim, but they have confirmed that an SBU officer was killed. So far, nobody seems to know who was behind the shooting or why it happened.

Officials say the SBU is working alongside the National Police to piece together what happened and track down the shooter.

SBU’s role in Ukraine’s covert operations

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the SBU has played a bigger part in Ukraine’s covert operations—things like acts of sabotage and even targeted killings inside Russia.

Some of these missions have drawn international attention: think of the “Spider’s Web” drone strikes on Russian airbases well behind enemy lines, or the Moscow bombing that killed a Russian general.

For now, Ukrainian authorities aren’t saying anything about possible suspects or motives. Pro-Russian voices online are already speculating about the killing, but Russian officials haven’t commented. Meanwhile, Kyiv police say they’ve launched a manhunt for the attacker.

