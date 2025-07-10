LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Home > World > Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!

Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!

A senior Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer, Colonel Ivan Voronych, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. The gunman fled on foot, sparking a manhunt. The motive remains unclear as SBU and police investigate amid rising tensions since Russia’s invasion.

Colonel Ivan Voronych shot five times in broad daylight
Colonel Ivan Voronych shot five times in broad daylight

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 03:38:43 IST

A senior officer from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was shot dead in a Kyiv parking lot on Thursday afternoon, right in the middle of a residential area.

The attacker struck in broad daylight and managed to escape on foot—at least, that’s what officials are saying at this point.

Ukrainian outlets identify the victim as Colonel Ivan Voronych

Ukrainian outlets have identified the victim as Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to reports, he was shot five times with a pistol in the Holosiivskyi district, which sits on the southern edge of the city.

Video footage from the scene, now circulating online, appears to show a man leaving an apartment building, heading toward the lot, and then getting approached by another man, who fires several shots and then takes off running. Reuters says they checked the video’s location against satellite images and matched the time with the footage’s timestamp.

Authorities haven’t publicly named the victim, but they have confirmed that an SBU officer was killed. So far, nobody seems to know who was behind the shooting or why it happened.

Officials say the SBU is working alongside the National Police to piece together what happened and track down the shooter.

SBU’s role in Ukraine’s covert operations

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the SBU has played a bigger part in Ukraine’s covert operations—things like acts of sabotage and even targeted killings inside Russia.

Some of these missions have drawn international attention: think of the “Spider’s Web” drone strikes on Russian airbases well behind enemy lines, or the Moscow bombing that killed a Russian general.

For now, Ukrainian authorities aren’t saying anything about possible suspects or motives. Pro-Russian voices online are already speculating about the killing, but Russian officials haven’t commented. Meanwhile, Kyiv police say they’ve launched a manhunt for the attacker.

ALSO READ: Two Dead, Many Wounded as Russia Targets Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Again

Tags: Colonel Ivan Voronychlatest world newsukraine spy killed

More News

Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar
Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?
When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Belgium Women’s Euro 2025
Delta Flight Suffers Engine Failure At 38,000 ft Leaving Nearly 300 Passengers Stranded For 31 Hours In The Middle Of Atlantic Ocean
Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here
26-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Secretly Filming Women On Bengaluru Roads
Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!
Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?