Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

A fresh wave of reports linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs and court documents has brought renewed attention to Ruslana Korshunova, the Russian model who died by suicide in 2008.

According to recent claims circulating in media report RT News, Korshunova was allegedly “rejected” by Epstein because she was considered “too old” at the time she travelled on his private jet to his island in the US Virgin Islands.

While these claims are based on secondary reports and interpretations of unsealed documents, flight records do show that Korshunova was on board Epstein’s aircraft in June 2006, when she was 18 years old.

Flight Logs Place Her on Epstein’s Private Jet

Korshunova reportedly boarded Epstein’s private plane, often referred to as the “Lolita Express,” on June 7, 2006. She was accompanied by Epstein’s staff, including his bodyguard, personal chef, and assistant, along with another woman.

The flight’s destination was Little St. James, Epstein’s private island, where he was later accused of sexually abusing underage girls. However, there is no official record detailing what happened during or after Korshunova’s visit.

Some reports, citing foreign media, allege that Epstein dismissed her, allegedly commenting that she might have “younger friends.” These claims have not been independently verified in official court findings but have resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s past.

‘The Russian Rapunzel’ and a Rising Fashion Career

Born in Cheboksary, Russia, Korshunova moved to New York to pursue modelling and quickly rose to prominence. Known as “The Russian Rapunzel” for her long hair, she worked with leading brands such as Marc Jacobs, DKNY, and Vera Wang.

Her career was on an upward trajectory, and she was regarded as one of the most promising faces in international fashion during the mid-2000s.

Her Death in 2008 Shocked the Industry

In June 2008, Korshunova died after falling from the ninth-floor balcony of her Manhattan apartment. Authorities ruled it a suicide. She was 20 years old.

Her family and friends later shared that she had been emotionally distressed in the months before her death. Her mother said the tragedy was unexpected, while her ex-boyfriend told The New York Post that she had been struggling internally and had lost significant weight.

Her Name Appears in Epstein-Related Correspondence

Years after her death, Korshunova’s name reportedly surfaced in an email exchange between Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and her lawyer, who asked whether she recognised the model from media reports. This mention has added to the renewed interest in her alleged connection to Epstein’s network, though no direct wrongdoing has been established.

Why Her Story Is Being Revisited

The recent focus on Epstein’s unsealed court documents has drawn attention to several individuals who appeared in flight logs and related records. Korshunova’s reported presence on one such flight, combined with claims about her being “too old,” has reignited discussion about her brief and tragic life.

While many details remain unclear and unverified, her story has re-entered public conversation as part of the broader re-examination of Epstein’s past.

