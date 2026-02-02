LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

Ruslana Korshunova, top Russian model, died by suicide after being rejected by Jeffrey Epstein due to age, reports reveal.

Ruslana Korshunova. (Photo: X)
Ruslana Korshunova. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 21:43:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

A fresh wave of reports linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs and court documents has brought renewed attention to Ruslana Korshunova, the Russian model who died by suicide in 2008.

You Might Be Interested In

According to recent claims circulating in media report RT News, Korshunova was allegedly “rejected” by Epstein because she was considered “too old” at the time she travelled on his private jet to his island in the US Virgin Islands.

While these claims are based on secondary reports and interpretations of unsealed documents, flight records do show that Korshunova was on board Epstein’s aircraft in June 2006, when she was 18 years old.

You Might Be Interested In

Flight Logs Place Her on Epstein’s Private Jet

Korshunova reportedly boarded Epstein’s private plane, often referred to as the “Lolita Express,” on June 7, 2006. She was accompanied by Epstein’s staff, including his bodyguard, personal chef, and assistant, along with another woman.



The flight’s destination was Little St. James, Epstein’s private island, where he was later accused of sexually abusing underage girls. However, there is no official record detailing what happened during or after Korshunova’s visit.

Some reports, citing foreign media, allege that Epstein dismissed her, allegedly commenting that she might have “younger friends.” These claims have not been independently verified in official court findings but have resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s past.

‘The Russian Rapunzel’ and a Rising Fashion Career

Born in Cheboksary, Russia, Korshunova moved to New York to pursue modelling and quickly rose to prominence. Known as “The Russian Rapunzel” for her long hair, she worked with leading brands such as Marc Jacobs, DKNY, and Vera Wang.

Her career was on an upward trajectory, and she was regarded as one of the most promising faces in international fashion during the mid-2000s.

Her Death in 2008 Shocked the Industry

In June 2008, Korshunova died after falling from the ninth-floor balcony of her Manhattan apartment. Authorities ruled it a suicide. She was 20 years old.

Her family and friends later shared that she had been emotionally distressed in the months before her death. Her mother said the tragedy was unexpected, while her ex-boyfriend told The New York Post that she had been struggling internally and had lost significant weight.

Her Name Appears in Epstein-Related Correspondence

Years after her death, Korshunova’s name reportedly surfaced in an email exchange between Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and her lawyer, who asked whether she recognised the model from media reports. This mention has added to the renewed interest in her alleged connection to Epstein’s network, though no direct wrongdoing has been established.

Why Her Story Is Being Revisited

The recent focus on Epstein’s unsealed court documents has drawn attention to several individuals who appeared in flight logs and related records. Korshunova’s reported presence on one such flight, combined with claims about her being “too old,” has reignited discussion about her brief and tragic life.

While many details remain unclear and unverified, her story has re-entered public conversation as part of the broader re-examination of Epstein’s past.

ALSO READ: ‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 9:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Epstein fileshome-hero-pos-11Jeffrey EpsteinRuslana KorshunovaRussian model suicide

RELATED News

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

Who Is Marta Alicia Ramirez Veliz? Trump Administration Sues Undocumented Virginia Immigrant, Seeks Nearly $1 Million Fine For Failing To Self-Deport

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

‘Spirits Took My Son’: Father Files FIR Against ‘Jinns’ After Minor’s Abduction In Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

F1 Set for India Return? Government Push Underway to Revive Indian Grand Prix at Buddh Circuit

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

How Best of Exports Became a Reliable Hotel Furniture Manufacturers Company in India

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: N Jagadeesan Hits 100, Ayush Badoni And Tilak Varma Star vs USA

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

‘Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…’: Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details
Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details
Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details
Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

QUICK LINKS