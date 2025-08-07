LIVE TV
Why Is Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Visiting US Again Amid Trump Tariff War? Check Latest Update Here

Why Is Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir Visiting US Again Amid Trump Tariff War? Check Latest Update Here

Munir will attend the retirement ceremony of US CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla during his visit to the US.

Asim Munir to visit US
Asim Munir to visit US

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 08:44:00 IST

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir will reportedly visit the United States later this month. This will be his second trip to Washington in just two months, and it also shows the strengthening relations between Pakistan and the US.

What’s on agenda?

Munir will attend the retirement ceremony of US CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla during his visit to the US, according to reports. Kurilla, a four-star general, has led US military operations in the Middle East and is known for his praise of Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism.

Earlier this year, General Kurilla had commended Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” after its forces captured five ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorists based on US intelligence. His remarks came during a US Congressional hearing, where he stressed the importance of maintaining strong relations with both Pakistan and India.

However, Kurilla’s praise for Pakistan didn’t go down well with India, which viewed it as a return to the older Western approach of grouping India and Pakistan together diplomatically. During his July visit to Islamabad, Pakistan awarded Kurilla the “Nishan-e-Imtiaz.”

Munir’s growing closeness with Washington was evident in June when he had a private lunch with former US President Donald Trump. The meeting, held without any government officials, came shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. It marked the first-ever private meeting between a US President and a Pakistani military chief.

Trump credited Munir for helping reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. In return, Pakistan formally nominated Trump for the award.

