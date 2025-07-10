LIVE TV
Home > World > What Caused the Wilmington Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles That Trapped 31 Workers? Latest Details

What Caused the Wilmington Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles That Trapped 31 Workers? Latest Details

Thirty-one workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Wilmington, Los Angeles, were successfully rescued, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. The rescue unfolded nearly 450 feet underground, six miles into the tunnel, as over 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene. The collapse occurred during construction of the $630.5 million Clearwater Project, aimed at upgrading the city's aging wastewater system.

31 workers rescued after Wilmington tunnel collapse in Los Angeles; no injuries reported as emergency teams carry out dramatic operation.
31 workers rescued after Wilmington tunnel collapse in Los Angeles. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:36:00 IST

Wilmington Tunnel Collapse: 31 workers were successfully rescued who were trapped inside a tunnel in Wilmington, Los Angeles, following its collapse according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). 

After the collapse inccident, LAFD launched an emergency operation, deploying over 100 responders, including its specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams, to the site on the 1700 block of South Figueroa Street, and succesfully resuing the workers.

Details of the Wilmington Tunnel Collapse InciLAFD,dent

According tp the local reports and statemnts by the authorities, collapse happened deep inside the Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunne which is currently under construction as part of the $630.5 million Clearwater Project.

The collapse rescue was a complicated mission per authorities as the incident happened nearly six miles into the tunnel, approximately 450 feet underground.

Also Read: China Tackles Floods, Landslides and Heatwave as Extreme Weather Escalates

The tunnel section that collapsed was the only access point in that area, making the situation even more challenging for first rescurers, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement confirmed that all 31 workers were rescued and brought to safety with no visible injuries reported. The workers had to climb a soil mound estimated between 12 to 15 feet high to escape the collapsing section of the tunnel.

Mayor Karen Bass Expresses Gratitude On Wilmington Tunnel Collapse Rescue Efforts

Mayor Karen Bass expressed her gratitude towards the rescue teams on social media platform X, stating, “I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.’s true heroes.” 

She further added, “The City of Los Angeles has mobilized resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington. More than 100 LAFD responders have been deployed, including Urban Search and Rescue teams. Thank you to all of those who are acting immediately to respond to this emergency.”

Wilmington Tunnel Clearwater Project

The tunnel is part of a seven-mile-long, 18-foot-wide infrastructure project being constructed by Flatiron Dragados. This effort is aimed at modernizing the aging wastewater system for Los Angeles County. The Clearwater Project will replace old tunnels built in 1937 and 1958 that have been in continuous use since.

According to L.A. County Sanitation District documents from July 2024, the tunnel construction was scheduled to be completed by April 2025. The entire Clearwater Project is expected to be finished by 2027, with the new tunnel slated to open in January 2028.

Also Read: New Mexico Flash Floods Sweep Away Father And Two Children As Texas Battles Deadly Flood Crisis

