Deadliest Plane Crashes in Aviation History That Shocked the World

Air travel is one of the safest modes of transportation, but when disaster strikes, it can shatter nations, cities, and families. These tragic moments can take away thousands of lives, and can upside down the foundation of the aviation industry. From mid-air collisions, to onboard fires, and sudden, unforeseen weather changes, the skies have witnessed some of the most horrific incidents in aviation history. Presented here is an extensive detail of the world’s deadliest and most terrifying plane crashes that not only shocked the nations forever but also changed the aviation safety protocols.

Japan Airlines Flight 123 (1985)

On August 12, 1985, a Boeing 747SR of Japan Airlines crashed into Mount Takamagahara soon after takeoff due to loss of control when a pressure bulkhead, which had not been properly repaired and ruptured mid-flight, resulted in the explosion. The accident resulted in the killing of 520 out of the 524 passengers on board.

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision (1996)

On Novemeber 12, 1996, a Saudi Airlines Boeing 747 collided mid-air with Kazakhstan Airlines IIyushin II 76, resulting in the death of 349 passengers, including crew members. The most tragic mid-air collision was caused by a language barrier and the lack of radar coverage. This led India to implement the air traffic collision avoidance system for the first time.

Saudi Arabian Flight 163 (1980)

On August 19, 1980, Saudi Arabian Flight 163 encountered an in-flight fire soon after takeoff. Somehow, the aircraft landed safely at Riyadh, but the delayed evacuation caused 301 deaths, including crew members, due to smoke inhalation. This led to the establishment of new international standards covering emergency evacuations, onboard fire direction, and crew training.

EgyptAir Flight 990 (1999)

On October 31, 1999, EgyptAir Flight 990 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean soon after departing from New York. The horrific incident killed 217 passengers and crew members onboard. The incident raised global awareness of mental health screening for pilots.

