Zohran Mamdani Hits Back At Donald Trump's Deportation Threats: 'We Will Not Accept This Intimidation'

Zohran Mamdani Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Deportation Threats: ‘We Will Not Accept This Intimidation’

Zohran Mamdani, who recently clinched the Democratic nomination for New York mayor, has strongly hit back at Donald Trump’s threats of arrest and deportation. Responding to Trump’s questioning of his citizenship, Mamdani declared, “We will not accept this intimidation.” The lawmaker also accused the former president of attacking democracy and attempting to silence dissent.

Zohran Mamdani slams Trump’s threats of arrest and deportation, calls it an attack on democracy and New Yorkers’ rights.
Zohran Mamdani slams Trump’s threats of arrest and deportation, calls it an attack on democracy and New Yorkers’ rights. Photo/X.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 09:41:52 IST

Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the nomination for New York’s Democratic mayoral ,candidature firmly pushed back against President Donald Trump’s recent threats. Responding to Trump’s warning of arrest and scrutiny over his citizenship, Mamdani said on his social media handles, “We will not accept this intimidation.”

Zohran Mamdani Denounces Donald Trump’s Claims

Mamdani condemned Trump’s false claim that the first-generation American is in the country “illegally” and highlighted the dangerous implications of the president’s words.

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city,” Mamdani wrote.

He added that trump’s statements are an attack to US democracy and people should speak against the Trump.

“These statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows, if you speak up, they will come for you.”

Donald Trump Continues To Target Zohran Mamdani

This was not the first time that Trump made aggressive remarks against Mamdani. During a Fox News interview on Sunday, Trump warned that if Mamdani became mayor, he would “have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money.”

Trump administration has earlier adopted same approach with current Mayor Eric Adams, who avoided corruption charges earlier this year by permitting immigration raids in New York.

Shortly after threatening to investigate Mamdani’s immigration status, Trump praised Adams, calling him a “very good person” whom he “helped out a little bit.”

Adams is running for re-election as an independent in November, while Mamdani officially secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday by defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is reportedly considering a third-party run.

Republicans Attacking Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani faced repeated attacks from Republicans throughout the Democratic primary, demanding his deportation. Pro-Trump Representative Andy Ogles (R-TN) targeted Mamdani, a Muslim, with racist smears, referring to him as “little muhammad” and citing lyrics from an eight-year-old rap song to justify calls for his removal.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to New York at age seven. He became a naturalized US citizen in 2018, and two years later was elected to the New York State Assembly, where he identifies as a Democratic socialist.

