Zohran Mamdani's Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

Zohran Mamdani, elected New York City’s 111th mayor, becomes the youngest mayor in a century, as well as the city’s first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor. Mamdani, a self-declared Democratic socialist, won the race with over 50% of the vote and will assume office on January 1, 2026. Check his net worth, assets, and salary.

Zohran Mamdani, the NYC mayor-elect to take office on January 1, 2026. All about his salary and net worth. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 25, 2025 13:37:27 IST

Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor-elect elect recently met US President Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting was framed as a major political confrontation, but ultimately turned into what observers described as an unexpectedly cordial exchange. 

Mamdani has been elected as the 111th mayor of New York City. At 34, the Queens state lawmaker becomes the youngest person to lead the city in a century, as well as New York’s first Muslim mayor and the first mayor of Indian origin.

Mamdani, a Democrat, won the mayoral race with more than 50 per cent of the vote. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received over 41 per cent, while Republican Curtis Sliwa garnered 7 per cent. Mamdani will officially assume office on January 1, 2026.

Zohran Mamdani – A Self-Declared Socialist Democrat Who Calls Donald Trump A ‘Despot’

In his election night address, Mamdani referred to himself as a Democratic socialist and sharply criticised Trump, calling him “a despot.” He also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic “Tryst with Destiny” speech delivered on the eve of India’s independence in 1947.

“A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new,” he said. As he concluded, the 2004 Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale” played in the background.

What is Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth? Income Sources and Assets

Mamdani is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani. Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, he moved to New York City with his family at the age of seven and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018.

According to Forbes, Mamdani’s primary source of income until now has been his role as a state assemblyman from Queens, for which he earns $142,000 (₹1.25 crore) annually. Between 2015 and approximately 2019, he worked as a rapper and continues to receive about $1,000 (₹88,000) a year in music royalties.

Assets in Uganda

He also owns four acres of undeveloped land in Uganda, valued at around $250,000 (₹22 lakh). Mamdani previously held between $5,000 (₹4.4 lakh) and $55,000 (₹48.7 lakh) in stock in a company named MiTec. After the company’s dissolution last year, he recovered half of his initial $10,000 investment. He additionally holds less than $2,000 in a retirement account.

Forbes estimates his current net worth at roughly $200,000 (₹1.77 crore). Mamdani lives in a rent-stabilised apartment costing $2,250 (₹2 lakh) per month and does not own a car.

Once sworn in on January 1, 2026, Mamdani’s annual salary will rise to approximately $260,000 as New York’s mayor.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:36 PM IST
‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

