LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Lina Khan, former FTC chair and prominent Big Tech critic, has been named co-chair of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral transition team. She will help guide economic policy and personnel decisions for the incoming administration. Khan’s inclusion signals a potential shift in how corporate power is addressed under Mamdani’s leadership.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani names all-female transition team, including Lina Khan, to drive his administration’s agenda. Photos: X.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani names all-female transition team, including Lina Khan, to drive his administration’s agenda. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 6, 2025 19:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City, has announced an all-female transition team in his first press briefing after a historic victory. Mamdani, who defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, is set to take office on January 1, 2026. He becomes the first Indian-origin, African-born Muslim to hold the city’s top post.

Zohran Mamdani Names Women Leaders to Drive Transition

Mamdani’s transition team will be led by women who have previously served in the administrations of former New York mayors Bill de Blasio, Eric Adams, and Michael Bloomberg.

Progressive political strategist Elana Leopold has been appointed as the transition’s executive director. Maria Torres-Springer, former first deputy mayor; Lina Khan, ex-Federal Trade Commission chair; Grace Bonilla, a nonprofit leader; and Melanie Hartzog, a city budget expert, will serve as co-chairs.

Speaking at the first post-election press briefing, Mamdani said, “We will build a City Hall capable of delivering on the promises we made during our campaign. Leaders overseeing our agenda will be announced in the coming days.”

Also Read: After The Win, The Fight Begins: Zohran Mamdani Sets Out To Govern Under Donald Trump’s Shadow

Lina Khan: The Big Tech Critic Joins Zohran Mamdani’s Team

Among the transition co-chairs, Lina Khan drew significant attention. The Pakistani-origin, UK-born Democrat, who served as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from 2021 to 2025, is widely recognized as a prominent critic of Big Tech.

During her tenure at the FTC, Khan initiated cases against Meta and Amazon, blocked a merger attempt between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, and implemented a ban on non-compete agreements for employees switching jobs, which was later overturned in court. She also unsuccessfully challenged Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

Khan first rose to prominence with her Yale Law School paper “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox”, where she argued that Amazon used predatory pricing and avoided government scrutiny because consumer harm was not immediately apparent.

At the transition team event, Khan spoke about the election results, “I think what we saw last night was New Yorkers not just electing a new mayor, but clearly rejecting a politics where outsize corporate power and money too often end up dictating our politics, and a clear mandate for change.”

Role in Zohran Mamdani’s Administration

While Khan’s current role on the transition team focuses on economic policy and personnel decisions, her permanent role in Mamdani’s administration remains unclear.

Although her responsibilities may not directly involve Big Tech, companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon, which have a significant presence in New York, may perceive Mamdani’s collaboration with Khan as a symbolic warning. Eric Soufer, head of the advanced tech practice at Tusk Strategies, told the New York Post, that some large firms could interpret this partnership as a “shot across the bow.”

Also Read: Meet Maya Handa, The Mastermind Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Historic NYC Mayoral Victory

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8nyc mayorus newsWorld newszohran mamdani

RELATED News

‘It Would Leave A Scar’: Erika Kirk Says She Would Never Watch Video Of Husband Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Meet Maya Handa, The Mastermind Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Historic NYC Mayoral Victory

Scary Video From Russia: 8-Year-Old Boy Tears Off A Pigeon’s Head, Continues Eating His Meal After Beheading The Bird, Explains Why He Did It

Afghanistan And Pakistan Set To Open Talks In Istanbul

US Doomsday Missile Test, Fires Minuteman III ‘City-Killer’ ICBM Across Pacific After Donald Trump’s Nuclear Order

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Secret Wedding Date Finally Revealed? Duo Might Fly To This Stunning Destination, Check Details Here!

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

Kerala Bus Horror: Man Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman’s Top, Courageous Victim Confronts, Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘Ae Tiwari Aag Laga Denge,’ RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer During Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections, Here’s What Happened Next

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

PM Modi to Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains on November 8: Check Routes, Timings & Key Features

TV Couple Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Spark Divorce Rumours After 4 Years, Trouble In Paradise?

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team
Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team
Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team
Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

QUICK LINKS