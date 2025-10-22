Zohran Mamdani Hits Out At PM Modi During Diwali Event, Explains Why He Is Critical Of The Indian PM | VIDEO

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has defended his criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the contrasting visions of India he grew up with versus that of Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was speaking to the Hindu-American community during a Diwali celebration.

Mamdani said, “so, I have been critical of Mr. Modi because the vision that I grew up with was of an India that was pluralistic, an India where everyone belonged, no matter their religion. My critique has been of Mr. Modi and the BJP political party for their vision of an India that only has room for certain kinds of Indians, and it’s part of a belief that pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for.”

When Zohran Mamdani Called PM Modi A ‘War Criminal’

Mamdani has previously referred to PM Modi as a “war criminal,” reflecting his strong stance on the Indian leader’s policies.

A member of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani is vying for New York City’s mayoral seat in the election scheduled for November 4. If elected, he would become the city’s first Muslim mayor and the first mayor of South Asian descent.

Also Read: Tariffs On Indian Exports To US To Drop 15-16% Upon Trade Deal? New Report Claims…

Mamdani’s primary challenger in the race is former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Last night I visited four temples across Queens to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights, ending at Maharaja Sweets in Jackson Heights, where we gave out six kinds of delicious treats alongside some very special guests. Happy Diwali, NYC! pic.twitter.com/MKZB6UnrsT — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 21, 2025

Zohran Mamdani Celebrates Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, Mamdani visited several Hindu temples in Queens. Sharing his celebrations on X, he wrote, “Last night I visited four temples across Queens to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights, ending at Maharaja Sweets in Jackson Heights, where we gave out six kinds of delicious treats alongside some very special guests. Happy Diwali, NYC!”

While expressing his views on Modi and the BJP, Mamdani stated that his mayoral campaign aims to represent all New Yorkers equally.

At a Diwali celebration at the Trimurti Bhavan Mandir in Ozone Park this evening, @ZohranKMamdani addressed his comments on Indian PM Narendra Modi. “I know I’m running to be Mayor of New York City, 8.5 million people many of whom might feel differently than me about Mr Modi” pic.twitter.com/SnQhdIWyXF — Yashica Dutt (@YashicaDutt) October 21, 2025

“I also know that I’m running to be the mayor of New York City, eight and a half million people ,many of whom may feel differently than me about Mr. Modi, and that’s their right. I will look to represent them all the same, because my responsibility to them as New Yorkers is to ensure that they are safe, to ensure they can afford this city,” he said.

Also Read: Indian Ambassador To US Corrects Donald Trump In Style For Mispronouncing His Name At Oval Office Diwali, Video Goes viral