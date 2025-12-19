Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal recently met spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj with her family members, seeking blessings and spiritual guidance. A video from her visit has gone viral on social media, showing her engaging in a conversation with the spiritual leader.

Her visit has drawn attention online, coming shortly after Cricketer Virat Kohli, with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, paid a visit to Premanand Maharaj. A known spiritual influence, Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal has previously visited several temples and often shares her faith-driven journey with followers.

Tanya mets shri premanand maharaj ji nd take blessings 🙏🙏#TanyaMittal𓃵 #TanyaMittal pic.twitter.com/3PpCH4fC2z — chirag bansal (@chiragbansa) December 18, 2025







Tanya Mittal Visit to Mohit Maral Goswami

Recently, Tanya Mittal paid a visit to Mohit Maral Goswami, 18th Tilkayat Adhikari of Shri Radhavallabh Lal Ji in Vrindavan. Bigg Boss contestant with her brother and family seen seeking his blessings and engaging in a conversation. Premanand Maharaj, who is himself a well-known spiritual teacher and leader within the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya community, is shown respectfully touching Mohit Maral Goswami’s feet. The powerful act has been circulating widely on social media.







Tanya Mittal: Bigg Boss Journey

Tanya Mittal gained widespread fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The “Goddess of Entertainment” made headlines soon after entering the house with a reported 800 sarees, 50 kilos of jewelry, and her own silver utensil as who can forget her renowned silver waterbottle. Throughout her Bigg Boss 19 journey, Tanya Mittal drew attention due to her fierce personality and replies.